Award winning Willington filmmaker Dean Midas Maynard has announced his next project, a take on the Devil’s Stone.

The Devil’s Stone is real and housed in the centre of Crook, near the council offices. Folklore says that if you run seven times around it, the devil himself will appear.

Dean said, “The Devil’s Stone has always been on my radar and we hope to start production in November”

Dean is currently putting the finishing touches to Dolly v Eve, the fourth film in The Rag Dolly and Eve Valentine horror franchise. The film will be shown at the Durham Luxe in October.

If anyone is interested in being involved in The Devil’s Stone or any of Dean’s future films, they can contact him via www.dollyveve.co.uk