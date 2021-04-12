`

22 Million Registered Players Milestone Announced Alongside New Details on PlayStation®5 Version, Patch Content, and Digital Fan Festival 2021

LONDON (2nd April, 2021) – SQUARE ENIX® today revealed fresh details for FINAL FANTASY® XIV: Shadowbringers™ Patch 5.5 alongside a new trailer during the latest Letter from the Producer LIVE broadcast. Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida also shared a new milestone in the growth of the FINAL FANTASY XIV Online community, which has now reached 22 million registered players.

Titled “Death Unto Dawn,” Patch 5.5 will be split in two parts and sets the stage for the upcoming fourth expansion, Endwalker™. Part one is scheduled for release on 13th April and brings with it the highly-anticipated third chapter of YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse—the NieR-inspired alliance raid featuring the work of guest creators Yosuke Saito and YOKO TARO. The patch also brings an abundance of new story and battle content, system updates, and more.

The Patch 5.5 trailer is available here: https://youtu.be/VG9VC5B_wRw

During the Letter from the Producer LIVEpresentation, Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida revealed new information about the PlayStation®5 console version of FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online, which will launch into open beta alongside Patch 5.5. In addition to previously announced upgrades, such as framerate improvements, faster load times, and 4K resolution support, this new release will also include DualSense haptic feedback, new trophies, and 3D audio support.

Users with a PlayStation 4 license registered to their account can upgrade to the PS5 Upgrade Edition at no extra cost at the start of the open beta period, while new players can experience the game on the PlayStation 5 via the Free Trial version. The full PlayStation 5 version will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the open beta.

Further details on Patch 5.5 content are outlined below:

New Main Scenario Quests – Prospects of peace may soon fall to ruin, as Fandaniel and the Telophoroi scheme to recreate the Final Days, and ominous towers rise in all corners of the realm. With the servants of chaos amassing at every turn, will the Scions uncover their plot before it is too late?

New Alliance Raid: The Tower at Paradigm’s Breach – The third chapter of the NieR-inspired YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse alliance raid series.

The third chapter of the NieR-inspired YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse alliance raid series. “Sorrow of Werlyt” Questline Finale – With adamantine armor and a beating, blood red core, the Diamond Weapon is the culmination of countless sacrifices and untold suffering. When the ultimate triumph of the VIIth Legion’s monstrous Weapon project descends upon Werlyt, who will be saved, and who shall fall?

With adamantine armor and a beating, blood red core, the Diamond Weapon is the culmination of countless sacrifices and untold suffering. When the ultimate triumph of the VIIth Legion’s monstrous Weapon project descends upon Werlyt, who will be saved, and who shall fall? New Trial: The Cloud Deck – Players can face off against the fearsome Diamond Weapon in this latest trial, which will be available in both Normal and Extreme difficulties.

Players can face off against the fearsome Diamond Weapon in this latest trial, which will be available in both Normal and Extreme difficulties. New Dungeon: Paglth’an – Players can tackle this new story dungeon alongside fellow adventurers or a party of non-player characters via Trust System compatibility.

Players can tackle this new story dungeon alongside fellow adventurers or a party of non-player characters via Trust System compatibility. “Save the Queen” Questline Update – This latest update includes a new field area, “Zadnor,” an increased resistance rank cap, final enhancement of resistance weapons and more.

This latest update includes a new field area, “Zadnor,” an increased resistance rank cap, final enhancement of resistance weapons and more. New Unreal Trial – The next powered-up primal, Leviathan, has returned from A Realm Reborn to terrorize level 80 heroes, providing them with a hefty challenge and chances at unique rewards.

The next powered-up primal, Leviathan, has returned from A Realm Reborn to terrorize level 80 heroes, providing them with a hefty challenge and chances at unique rewards. Crafter Updates – High-level crafters can look forward to new content in Patch 5.5 that will earn them special achievements and unique crafting tools.

High-level crafters can look forward to new content in Patch 5.5 that will earn them special achievements and unique crafting tools. Ishgard Restoration Update – As a new age dawns in Ishgard, luminaries from across Eorzea have been invited to the Firmament to take part in a ceremony commemorating this momentous occasion. Players can obtain rewards by participating in gatherer- and crafter-focused events which will occur during these periodic celebrations.

As a new age dawns in Ishgard, luminaries from across Eorzea have been invited to the Firmament to take part in a ceremony commemorating this momentous occasion. Players can obtain rewards by participating in gatherer- and crafter-focused events which will occur during these periodic celebrations. “Explorer Mode” Update – The Explorer Mode feature will be expanded to include level 70 dungeons. Explorer Mode allows players to explore dungeons free from danger to capture striking and fun screenshots while enabling the use of mounts and minions. Players will also now be able to use performance actions while in dungeons, such as playing musical instruments.

The Explorer Mode feature will be expanded to include level 70 dungeons. Explorer Mode allows players to explore dungeons free from danger to capture striking and fun screenshots while enabling the use of mounts and minions. Players will also now be able to use performance actions while in dungeons, such as playing musical instruments. Performance Action Updates – A new instrument will be added with Patch 5.55.

A new instrument will be added with Patch 5.55. Job Adjustments for PvE and PvP Actions, New Custom Deliveries, New Mounts and more.

Further details about the upcoming Digital Fan Festival on 15th– 16th May were also revealed. On 15th May, fans can expect an exciting keynote filled with new information on Endwalker, a developer panel, and a piano concert. 16th May’s events will also provide enjoyable content for fans, with a Letter from the Producer LIVE and a concert from THE PRIMALS. For more information on the Digital Fan Festival 2021, visit the official website here: https://fanfest.finalfantasyxiv.com/2021/eu/

The recently announced fourth expansion pack of the FINAL FANTASY XIV Online saga, Endwalker, is scheduled to release autumn 2021 for PC, Mac, the PlayStation®5 system, and the PlayStation®4 system. Endwalker is the culmination of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, in which Warriors of Light will encounter an even greater calamity than ever before, and will bring an abundance of new content, including multiple new jobs, an increased level cap, vast new areas, adjustments to the battle system, as well as a variety of new battle, crafter, and gatherer content.

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker’s teaser trailer can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HsVraq-v0JI

Visit the official FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker site here: http://eu.finalfantasyxiv.com/endwalker/

With over 22 million total registered players and a new expansion on the way, there has never been a better time for newcomers to begin their adventures in the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY XIV Online saga. The recently expanded Free Trial now includes all content from A Realm Reborn and the Heavensward™expansion (and updates through Patch 3.56), as well as an additional playable race (Au Ra), and three additional playable jobs (Dark Knight, Astrologian, and Machinist). Free Trial players can enjoy hundreds of hours of award-winning gameplay and story experiences equivalent to two full FINAL FANTASY titles, without limit on playtime.