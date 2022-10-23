The Ferrari Testa Rossa J, a 75% scale reproduction of the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, is on permanent display at the Oxford Street luxury department store

Displayed on the lower ground floor of Selfridges, the electric car is presented in Argento Nurburgring (Silver) with a Rosso Mugello (Red) historic livery and a Bordeaux leather interior

Visitors to the famous store can see the car up close in its own display installation which features a material sample pod to view leather and paint samples

The car has been developed and hand built from the original drawings supplied by the Ferrari Classiche department, with just 299 cars being built

For more information on the Ferrari Testa Rossa J, which please visit: www.testarossaj.com/

22 September 2022, Oxford Street, London, UK: The Little Car Company is excited to announce that the Ferrari Testa Rossa J is on permanent display at Selfridges’ flagship department store, in London. In partnership with the luxury Oxford Street store, The Little Car Company’s limited-edition vehicle is on show for all shoppers to see up close.

Presented on its own unique display installation in the Technology department on the lower ground floor, the Testa Rossa J is exhibited in a beautiful historic paint scheme incorporating an Argento Nurburgring (Silver) body, with a Rosso Mugello (Red) livery, which takes up to 160 hours to complete by hand. Inside, the car is exquisitely trimmed in Bordeaux leather, from the same tanneries that supply Ferrari for their current road cars, featuring black piping and tone on tone stitching.

Strictly limited to 299 vehicles, Ferrari has led every aspect of the project, in collaboration with The Little Car Company, a UK-based firm specialising in the production of electric scaled cars. Developed and handcrafted from the original drawings held by Ferrari Classiche, with design oversight from Ferrari’s Centro Stile, the intricate chassis of the 250 Testa Rossa was scanned and digitally recreated before being scaled down 25%.

Visitors to Selfridges can view the 75% scale vehicle up close and use the material sample pod to view a selection of the many vehicles’ leather and paint samples. Ferrari’s Classiche department carried out extensive research into all the liveries that have adorned the 250 Testa Rossa throughout its racing career, allowing prospective clients to choose from 14 historical liveries, 53 bodywork colours and additional personalised racing liveries, all authentically in keeping with Ferrari style.

Shoppers can enquire with one of the store’s friendly sales team about reserving an exclusive build slot on the Ferrari Testa Rossa J, as well as any of The Little Car Company’s other products.

Ben Hedley, CEO of The Little Car Company, said: “We are thrilled and extremely proud to launch our very own display at Selfridges’ iconic flagship store, on Oxford Street.

“To have the car on display for all visitors to see, with the stamp of approval from one of the world’s most celebrated luxury department stores, is a huge privilege. This collaboration demonstrates the remarkable quality that the Ferrari Testa Rossa J exhibits, and the phenomenal level of detail that goes into every car we handcraft.”

On every element of the Testa Rossa J, Ferrari and The Little Car Company have ensured the product is as true to the original car as possible. The steering wheel is supplied by Nardi, makers of the original steering wheel, and the same steering and suspension geometry have been replicated, giving the electric car authentic handling. The body is also made of hand-formed aluminium, which goes through the same process used on the 250 Testa Rossa.

As a nod to the current generation of road cars, the paint is the same as that applied to Ferrari’s current range of cars, as is the front badge. The pedals are from the F8 Tributo and the tyres are supplied by Pirelli, Ferrari’s official technical partner, fitted on the handmade 12-inch wire wheels. Next to the repurposed instruments on the vehicle’s interior dashboard – which now show battery temperature and charge level dials – is a beautifully designed Manettino, inspired by that used in the Ferrari 812 Superfast, allowing the driver to change the driving mode of the car.

To cater for drivers of all ages and abilities, four driving modes have been carefully developed to make the driving experience as safe as possible:

NOVICE MODE: 1kW / 24 km/h

COMFORT MODE: 4kW / 40 km/h

SPORT MODE: 10 kW / 80 km/h

RACE MODE: 12kW / 80 km/h

The three batteries powering the electric engine are positioned at the front of the car, and provide approximately 90 km range, depending on driving style.

For further information on the strictly limited-edition Ferrari Testa Rossa J, or to configure your very own, please visit: https://www.testarossaj.com/