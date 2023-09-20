The Fire Station hosts its first wedding fair

COUPLES planning for the biggest day of their lives can take inspiration from a forthcoming wedding fair at The Fire Station in Sunderland.

The free wedding fair, the first at the venue, has been organised by experienced wedding and events planner Kerry Kell for Sunday, October 1 (11am – 3pm).

Kerry said: “The wedding fair will be a bit different, so I wanted a venue to match. Over my 16 years as a wedding fair and events organiser I attended so many fair that just left me flat. They were all about everything being perfectly white, and the perfect chair covers and place settings.

“This wedding fair is going to be different – full of colour and flair, and with lots of suppliers who offer something a bit different too. So I wanted the venue to be unique. I was looking for somewhere in Sunderland as so many fairs are based in Newcastle or Gateshead.

“I’d heard about The Fire Station, but when I stepped through the door I knew I’d found the right place. It’s a great space, oozes style and is a blank canvas which we can make our own. It also helps having the Engine Room next door, so people can browse the stalls, go and have a coffee or a meal and then return to the fair.”

Suppliers at the fair will include: cake makers, wedding wear suppliers, photographers, a magician, ice cream vendors, make-up artists, hairdressers, civil celebrants, stationery suppliers, cheese carts, evening entertainment suppliers, a glitter bar and a honeymoon travel agent.

“All the suppliers will be local and there’ll be no preferred suppliers, no uniform set-up, no structured day – just a whole day celebrating the couple and their very special day,” said Kerry.

“I think the exhibition will reflect a change in attitude towards wedding – it’s no longer about blowing £40,000 on a formal, traditional wedding, it’s about creating a fun, memorable day that couples can afford and thoroughly enjoy,” she added.

She spent many years designing, planning and delivering events for a large corporate company, while at the same time working as a freelance in the sector. She decided to launch her own venture earlier this year. Kerry also has her own balloon décor and glitter bar business that she has run for several years.

She’s been impressed by the organisation at The Fire Station: “They’ve been great to deal with, throughout the whole process they’ve been very supportive, accommodating and helpful.”

Michelle Daurat, Executive Director at The Fire Station said: “We’re so excited to be hosting our first wedding fair and can’t wait for the ‘big day.’ We’re really happy to support Kerry in her new venture. The flexibility of the venue and the creativity of our team mean we’re perfect for this sort of event. We have the grandeur of the Auditorium and then the relaxed vibes of the Parade Ground, both of which lend them selves to creating memorable events and celebrations for corporates and families.”

Those pre-registering their attendance will be entered into a competition in which they could win a goodie bag including £50 cash, champagne and glasses.

For more information, go to the Kerry Kell Weddings and Events page on Facebook or Instagram.

