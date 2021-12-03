FIJI WELCOMES FIRST FLIGHT OF INTERNATIONAL VISITORS IN 20 MONTHS AS BORDERS OPEN

Flight FJXX touched down in Fiji carrying the country’s first international visitors

This morning Fiji welcomed its first international passenger flight as the destination opened its borders once again. The exciting milestone marked resumption of international tourism in the idyllic nation after almost 20 months of border closures.

As of this morning, 1 December 2021, Fiji opens to fully vaccinated visitors from travel partner countries, for quarantine-free travel. The first flight, from Sydney, Australia landed at 11:25am Fiji time carrying 300 passengers eager for their first tropical island holiday.

The country which is ready to safely welcome visitors back thanks to a successful vaccination roll-out, seeing over 90% of its eligible population vaccinated with both doses, does have some travel requirements in place to ensure visitors can book and travel in confidence that they’re keeping themselves and the locals of Fiji safe.

Travellers to Fiji must be fully vaccinated (children under 18-years-old can travel with a vaccinated adult) from a selected Travel Partner country, and those over the age of 12 must get a negative RT PCR test taken 72 hours before you board your flight to Fiji. Once visitors arrive on Fiji soil, they will be able to holiday knowing that everyone they interact with is adhering to the highest health and safety practices.

“It’s such an exciting day for Fiji and for our tourism industry. It’s been a long time coming! From airline to accommodation, Fiji tourism operators and related services have worked hard to ensure and uphold internationally benchmarked COVID-safety practices. The resumption of both domestic and international tourism is a credit to Fiji’s collective commitment for public safety, and safe and seamless travel, coupled with our famous Bula spirit!” said Brent Hill, CEO Tourism Fiji.

Undoubtedly when Fiji’s borders closed in March 2020, the economy had an immediate effect. Tourism has always been important to Fiji and its people as the industry accounts for almost 40% of Fiji’s GDP and employs approximately 1 in 8 locals. Prior to Covid-19, visitors from the United Kingdom and Europe represented Fiji’s fourth largest source market.

Fiji is ready and waiting to welcome visitors back with open arms as a safe travel destination, as announced by the World Travel and Tourism Council.

Fiji continues to remain an ideal destination where visitors can enjoy a relaxing tropical holiday, stay in a wide choice of resorts and immerse themselves in the Bula Spirit for which Fiji is so well known for. Whether it’s an adventure, a romantic break or a relaxing getaway, Fiji provides the perfect backdrop.