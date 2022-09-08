It’s highly recommended for any homestead to have a fully stocked first aid kit. You can’t know when a first aid emergency will arise. It’s thus essential to be ready with the correct equipment. It will aid you in countering the emergency before you seek professional attention. Gaining knowledge in first aid skills will help save a life. On the contrary, having a fully equipped kit won’t be of much help if you will lack the basics in giving first aid. You will get the essential skills you need to learn from competent and qualified first aid training service providers.

Stopping excessive bleeding

One can get different types of bleeding from an injury: capillary, venous, and arterial. In capillary bleeding, the wound is minor. It has only affected the capillaries causing blood to ooze out. Though the injury isn’t critical, you must treat it to prevent infection. In an injury on a severed vein, more blood comes out spurting and not steadily. It’s bleeding that’s dangerous, especially when several veins get affected. Arterial bleeding is very critical. Blood spurts and it has a brighter red color. The pressure in arteries is much higher, making it harder to stop bleeding. You need to apply more pressure to the wound to prevent this bleeding.

For heavy bleeding, you need to act swiftly to stop it on time. Elevate the affected area to be above the heart. Exert much pressure on the wound using a clean compress. You can directly use any fabric items like socks, t-shirts, or cloth on the wound. Make sure you use a clean and sterile pad, then raise the wound above the heart.

Dressing wounds

You must clean and dress wounds well. It will prevent infection and bleeding from reoccurring. Your first aid kit should have enough sterile dressings. You also need irrigation syringes and cotton balls for wound cleaning. Antibiotic ointments will aid in preventing infections.

Treating choking

Chocking will surface when the airways block to prevent standard breathing patterns. If one can’t clear the airway by spitting or coughing the obstacle out of the mouth, give blows on the back. The blows will dislodge that object. When choking is severe, one won’t be able to cough, breathe or speak. You can also use the Heimlich maneuver as a last resort. Don’t use this technique on babies under one year and pregnant women.

CPR

It involves the provision of artificial ventilation to preserve the unconscious person’s life. CPR helps blood circulation, regains breathing and consciousness, and restores brain responses. The main aim of chest compressions is to allow the heart to pump manually. Push it down 2 inches 30 times at a speed of 100 pumps per minute.

Treating shock

When the brain gets insufficient blood, one will get into shock. Shock can also arise from an accident, infection, illness, or allergic reaction. When in shock, one appears pale, faint, disoriented, or feel dizzy. Lie the patient down and elevate their feet and ensure they are warm. The position will help proper blood circulation. Don’t offer them anything to drink to prevent choking.

Broken bones

You must know how to make a splint when someone has broken bones. You can fasten branches to make a splint if you are in the wilderness. Secure them with a bandage around the broken bone. Splints are also good in treating bites from venomous snakes.

Sprains

Wrap the injured joint using a bandage and elevate it until you get professional care. The best methodology is the RICE framework (rest, ice, compression, elevation). If you fail to do these, you are causing more damage to the cartilage and tissues.

Seizures

Hold a patient with a seizure to prevent more injuries. Cushion the head and get rid of any dangerous objects around. Assist in breathing by ensuring the patient is in a recovery position when fitting stops. Don’t move the patient but provide water or food.