The future of online gambling: smart watches

The online casino industry has been on an evolutionary journey that is constantly gaining more momentum. Starting out in land-based, brick-and-mortar establishments, the advancements in technology have given online casino providers a much greater outreach and immense potential not just for now, but for decades to come. We have already witnessed the introduction of online casino play on computers, with classic games such as poker, roulette, blackjack, and slots all digitalised onto a desktop format. With the help of the internet and further advancements in software and tech, gameplay improved rapidly, and the digital experience was vastly enhanced to one that is extremely immersive and interactive.

Th smart phone era took online casino play to yet another level, with apps allowing players to log into their online casino accounts on the move. But for those who think the online casino evolution stopped at smart phones and iPads, they are mistaken. The mobile technology world is your online casino oyster. There are currently other innovative developments in online casino play like virtual reality gaming being worked on, but there is also a growing trend for playing games on a smartwatch. It might not be long before we see these online casinos available to play on your wrist.

Convenience becoming even more convenient!

Over the past years, technology has allowed us to live more of our lives online and on the move. A mobile phone is a must-have in modern day society and the apps that are currently available to iOS or Android users mean you have everything at your fingertips. However, another on-your-person item that more people are coming into possession of are smart watches. And these wrist-based devices are becoming just as capable as mobile phones.

A watch is an everyday item possessed by most people in the world. But in the early 2010’s, big tech moguls like Samsung and Apple began developing and releasing watches that could do more than tell the time. When linked to your mobile phone, you could pick up and answer messages, track any stock you have invested in, or reply to emails, just to name a few functions. Having everything on your mobile phone is convenient, having those applications at a lift on an arm, even more convenient.

So why not take any online casino investment you have with you on your wrist? Tech companies are constantly trying to find ways to make the experience on smart watches as exciting as possible. The limitations are clear to see. Operating with a super small screen means the game play is already more condensed, but such are the capabilities of smart watches, these platforms already have a good foundation to add to the vast number of games already available on smart watches.

What more can we expect?

For online casino providers, developing games that are suitable to play on a smart watch is an easy decision. Although these watches are expensive, the direction that tech is heading in dictates a growing necessity to own such technological devices. If this is coupled with other advantages such as faster payments, due to the fact the watch is connected to your phone, which is connected to a bank account, we can easily envisage a future where smartwatch casino play is commonplace. Just check this space out in the future. Or check the time.