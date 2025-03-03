The Hitched Wedding Award winners for 2025

The Hitched Wedding Awards are BACK for the fourth year, and leading wedding planning website Hitched.co.uk can now reveal the winners for 2025.

Almost 1,500 small businesses across the UK have won a prestigious Hitched Wedding Award, from more than 23,000 participating businesses across the country

Wedding Venues across the UK received the most awards, with 367 properties receiving awards for excellence in customer service

More than 280 wedding photographers, 212 MUAs and hair stylists and 162 received a coveted industry award

London, Essex and Kent lead the pack with the most awards in the UK, while northern businesses take home more than 300 wedding awards

Almost 27,000 wedding businesses participated in the Hitched Wedding Awards this year, where the opinions of the couples who used the various Hitched platforms to plan their weddings in 2024 were assessed and compiled to highlight the highest rated and reviewed wedding vendors across the UK.

Top 10 Regional Winners Across the UK

The results revealed that Greater London is home to more than 120 Hitched Wedding Award winners, followed by Essex with 95 winning businesses, Kent with 78 winners, and Surrey with 65 winners.

COUNTY WINNERS Greater London 126 Essex 95 Kent 78 Surrey 65 Hertfordshire 51 Hampshire 44 Greater Manchester 44 West Midlands 43 Cheshire 40 Buckinghamshire 38 North Yorkshire 37 West Yorkshire 37

Proving that wedding businesses are just as strong in the north, small businesses in Greater Manchester took 44 of the national awards, while Cheshire picked up 40 awards, and North and West Yorkshire each winning 37 awards.

Across the whole of the north, more than 300 small business owners received a Hitched Wedding Award, more than 100 of which were awarded to Yorkshire businesses alone.

In Scotland, more than 50 small businesses were rewarded with an industry award, the majority of which are based in Glasgow and Edinburgh, while Welsh businesses scooped 22 of the Hitched Wedding Awards.

REGION WINNERS South East 369 Midlands 241 East of England 210 South West 165 Greater London 126 North West 126 Yorkshire 111 Scotland 56 North East 50 Wales 22 Northern Ireland 2

Zoe Burke, leading wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk says: “The Hitched Wedding Awards are a true celebration of excellence in the wedding industry, shining a spotlight on the vendors who make dream weddings a reality.

“These awards are based entirely on feedback from real couples, which makes them all the more special—winning one is a testament to outstanding service, dedication, and expertise. With almost 1,500 winners this year, it’s inspiring to see so many incredible businesses recognised for going above and beyond to create unforgettable wedding experiences.”

Top 10 Category Winners Across the UK

Hitched can also reveal the industries that received the most wins include venues, wedding photographers, and MUAs and hair stylists. Wedding venues received the most awards, with 367 venues taking a Wedding Award win. The biggest chunk of wedding budget spend went toward the wedding venue last year, according to the latest National Wedding Survey, with couples spending an average of £8,800 on their chosen location, up from £7,600 following the pandemic.

Category Winners Wedding Venues 367 Wedding Photographers 283 Beauty, Hair & Make Up 212 Wedding Music and DJs 162 Videography 87 Celebrants 54 Florists 47 Catering 38 Wedding Cakes 35 Bridal Shops & Jewellery 32

Wedding photography was also revealed to be one of the most important for couples to have on their wedding days, with 92% of couples choosing to have a wedding photographer on their big day. Across the UK, wedding photographers took home no less than 283 wedding awards. Spend on wedding photography increased last year to an average of £1,400, up from £1,300 in 2022.

Beauty, hair and make up suppliers were the third-largest category of winners, with 212 beauty businesses crowned with awards across the UK. According to the National Wedding Survey, couples are spending around £190 on hair and make up for one half of the happy couple, and around £110 per wedding party member.

Wedding Budgets and the Economy

The average cost of a wedding in 2024 increased to £23,420, up from the year before when couples spent an average of £20,700 on their big day. Newlyweds didn’t set out to spend this much though, with more than half of those surveyed (51%) revealing that they had gone over their original budget.

The knock on effect of inflation saw more than half of couples (61%) increase their estimated wedding budgets at least once, while 57% opted for more DIY elements than originally planned to counteract the rising costs. The survey also revealed that friends and family had a huge part to play in the financing of weddings last year, with 63% of couples relying on financial gifts from friends and family to pay for their wedding.

For the full list of winners, please visit: https://www.hitched.co.uk/wedding-awards