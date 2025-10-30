The Holistic Self-Care Kit Company Launches to Help People Slow Down, Heal, and Reconnect

An innovative self-care offering has officially been launched by a disabled mum, bringing solutions to people in need of wellbeing boosts where more prescriptive methods do not work or are not on offer.

Featuring handmade self-care kits the company is supporting stress relief, restful sleep, emotional balance, and everyday wellbeing – all in one small box.

Founded by Allison Rose-Mannall, The Holistic Self-Care Kit Company was born from her own journey of healing. After years of juggling the pressures of modern life, Allison experienced the toll of burnout and anxiety firsthand. What started as her personal search for grounding practices and natural tools to support her wellbeing eventually grew into a passion for sharing those same practices with others.

“All too often, self-care is treated like an indulgence, something you ‘fit in’ if you have the time,” said Allison. “But for me, it became my lifeline. When I was at my lowest, small rituals — breathing with an affirmation card, rolling on a calming oil blend, holding a crystal during meditation — gave me moments of peace I desperately needed. I created The Holistic Self-Care Kit Company so that others wouldn’t feel alone in those moments of overwhelm. These kits are like a gentle reminder: you are worthy of care.”

Each kit is lovingly assembled and designed to be more than a product — they’re tools for building sustainable self-care habits. Popular offerings include:

Roller blends such as “Overworked, Underslept, & Out of Fcks™”, created to soothe the nervous system and support sleep.

such as “Overworked, Underslept, & Out of Fcks™”, created to soothe the nervous system and support sleep. Children’s kits , like the “Calm Bubble Kit”, made to help kids discover calming rituals of their own.

, like the “Calm Bubble Kit”, made to help kids discover calming rituals of their own. Targeted blends such as “Ouch! The Blend” (Pain without Pills relief), designed for natural pain relief; and “Winter Mood Magic” – an uplifting blend for SAD and Winter Blues.

such as “Ouch! The Blend” (Pain without Pills relief), designed for natural pain relief; and “Winter Mood Magic” – an uplifting blend for SAD and Winter Blues. Gift Kits for teachers, Halloween and Christmas are also available.

Allison’s latest release is an innovative solution for women experiencing menopause – Hormones and Hellfire including a cooling calm roller blend and Hot Mess Rescue Kit is designed to settle hormonal chaos.

Beyond their function, the products carry Allison’s values: they’re vegan, cruelty-free, eco-conscious, and handmade with intention.

For Allison, this company is not just about wellness products — it’s about building a community where people feel supported, empowered, and seen. “Every affirmation card I tuck into a box, every crystal I choose — it’s a way of sending love and care out into the world. I want each person who opens a kit to feel held.”

The kits are available to purchase on https://theholisticselfcarekitcompany.com/collections/all

Look for The Holistic Self-Care Company on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook too for hints tips and a community to support you whatever your challenge!