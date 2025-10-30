Knitting Nannas’ woolly robins for Yorkshire Wildlife Trust festival

A BLUSH of robins has been created by a care home knitting club as part of a national celebration of one of Britain’s best-loved birds.

The Knitting Nannas from Hazelgrove Court Care Home, on Randolph Street, Saltburn-by-the-Sea, once again picked up their knitting needles to support an animal initiative.

This time the Nannas produced woollen robins for the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s first-ever Robin Festival, where they will decorate the Discovery Centre at Potteric Carr nature reserve in Doncaster this December.

The robins will later be sold to raise funds for the Trust’s Woodland For The Future campaign, which aims to protect and restore Yorkshire’s precious wildlife habitats.

Sharon Lewis, activities coordinator at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, said: “I love finding worthwhile projects for our residents to take part in as it gives them a real sense of purpose.”

Previously, the Nannas have produced a blanket for an orphaned rhino calf in South Africa named Hercules — a story that made international headlines — and jumpers for penguins on Phillip Island, south of Melbourne, Australia.

Joyce Baxtrem, 94, said: “I love robins. When I see one in the garden I always think it is a loved one visiting from heaven, so I was happy to help knit a robin for the Wildlife Trust.”

Sheila O’Neill, 85, added: “As well as knitting the robins, we learnt that a group of robins is called a blush.”

Judith Pearson, 80, said: “I love being part of The Knitting Nannas. I have MS so can no longer knit, but I can help with the stuffing.”

Ellen Else, 93, said: “It was great to help with the robins. We never know what Sharon is going to have us knit next.”

The Yorkshire Robin Festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday, 6th and 7th December, at Potteric Carr nature reserve, Doncaster, where there will be talks, walks, workshops, storytelling and more.