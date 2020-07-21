Hotel Starlino Vermouths and Aperitivos bring fresh appeal to growing category

Moncalieri, Italy. May, 2020. Fine wine and spirits company Biggar and Leith, have launched an exciting new brand – The Hotel Starlino range of Vermouths and Aperitivos.

Starlino Vermouths hail from the Vergnano family’s Torino Distillati, in Piedmonte, North-Eastern Italy. Beppe Ronco, Master Distiller and Winemaker at Torino Distillati said, “Torino is the birth-place of Vermouth and here at Torino Distillati we’ve been making them for around 100 years. We are seeing a huge resurgence of interest in Vermouths and Aperitivos and wanted to create something new, fresh and delicious to bring this forgotten but wonderful category back to life. Vermouths are showing signs of being the next big thing.”

The packaging for the Hotel Starlino Vermouths and Aperitivos is inspired by and celebrates Italy’s incredible turn of the twentieth century design and architecture. This design style, known in Italy as Stile Liberty, is famous in Torino. Besides, as Ronco said, “We have so many friends and visitors to our distillery we sometimes refer to it as a Hotel!”

They are launching with two delicious drinks in The Hotel Starlino range – Rosé and Rosso. Starlino Rosé is a delightful and refreshing Aperitivo – made by blending Rosé wine, spirit, pink grapefruit peel, orange peel and 8 other botanicals including Wormwood and Coriander. Delicious served over ice with a premium tonic or sparkling water and delicious as a Spritz – 3 parts Starlino, 2 parts Fizz, 1 part Sparkling water, garnished with a slice of pink grapefruit or lemon.

Starlino Rosso (Red Vermouth) – a classic “Vermouth di Torino” – made from a blend of Italian white wine, Sicilian Ansonica and Cataratto wines and Marsala Wine. This is then blended with a careful selection of botanicals including Wormwood, bitter orange and cloves. The Red Vermouth is then aged in Bourbon Barrels for six months to give a rich, spicy, vanilla flavour – perfect for Negronis, Manhattans, on the rocks or with a splash of soda.

At 17% alcohol, all three drinks in the Starlino range capitalise on the trend for lower alcohol cocktails.

The Hotel Starlino Aperitivos and Vermouth are packaged in beautiful, heavy apothecary-style bottles. They are finished with ceramic and wooden stoppers, reminiscent of an antique door knob. The front label resembles a vintage luggage label and the back label an elegant old-fashioned “Do Not Disturb” door hanger. The Starlino range is made using traditional methods and is bottled at 17% alcohol by volume.

Starlino Aperitivos and Vermouth will be available in the UK via Amazon and Proof Drinks from April 2020 from£23 for a 75cl bottle.

