470 million views on TikTok for the hashtag ‘houseplants’ alone! Houseplants have become extremely trendy in the last year, and it looks like a trend that’s set to stay with Spotify releasing playlists designed for houseplants and houseplants appearing more in supermarkets worldwide. There are currently overviews on TikTok for the hashtag ‘houseplants’ alone!

covet most on TikTok based on the number of views for each plant type. With this in mind, SaveOnEnergy.com/uk wanted to find out which plants weon TikTok based on the number of views for each plant type.

The results are as follows:

Houseplant Views on TikTok #1 Cactus 996,900,000 #2 Succulent 145,200,000 #3 Monstera 131,152,900 #4 Orchid 87,500,000 #5 Sansevieria 66,200,000

The houseplant with the most views on TikTok is the cacti! Known for easy care and striking looks, it’s no surprise that the humble cacti bags top place on our list with nearly 1 billion views on the social media platform.

In second place is succulents with 145 million views, followed by the leafy monstera, or swiss cheese plant, in third with 131 million views.

Orchids place fourth with 87 million, and Sansevierias, or snake plants, come fifth with 66 million views on TikTok.

Completing the top 10 plants are:

6th – Pothos – 54.9 million views

7th – Ficus – 49.1 million views

8th – Fern – 31.1 million views

9th – Alocasia – 20.1 million views

10th – Philodendron – 19 million views

SaveOnEnergy.com/uk also wanted to find out what our favourite coloured houseplants are: