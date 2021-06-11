Houseplants have become extremely trendy in the last year, and it looks like a trend that’s set to stay with Spotify releasing playlists designed for houseplants
and houseplants appearing more in supermarkets worldwide. There are currently over 470 million
views on TikTok for the hashtag ‘houseplants’ alone!
With this in mind, SaveOnEnergy.com/uk
wanted to find out which plants we covet most
on TikTok based on the number of views for each plant type.
The results are as follows:
|
|
Houseplant
|
Views on TikTok
|
#1
|
Cactus
|
996,900,000
|
#2
|
Succulent
|
145,200,000
|
#3
|
Monstera
|
131,152,900
|
#4
|
Orchid
|
87,500,000
|
#5
|
Sansevieria
|
66,200,000
The houseplant with the most views on TikTok is the cacti! Known for easy care and striking looks, it’s no surprise that the humble cacti bags top place on our list with nearly 1 billion views on the social media platform.
In second place is succulents with 145 million views, followed by the leafy monstera, or swiss cheese plant, in third with 131 million views.
Orchids place fourth with 87 million, and Sansevierias, or snake plants, come fifth with 66 million views on TikTok.
Completing the top 10 plants are:
6th – Pothos – 54.9 million views
7th – Ficus – 49.1 million views
8th – Fern – 31.1 million views
9th – Alocasia – 20.1 million views
10th – Philodendron – 19 million views
SaveOnEnergy.com/uk also wanted to find out what our favourite coloured houseplants are:
|
|
Houseplant
|
Views on TikTok
|
#1
|
Green
|
925,500
|
#2
|
Pink
|
221,400
|
#3
|
Orange
|
65,300
|
#4
|
Purple
|
23,700
|
#5
|
Red
|
21,300
|
#6
|
Black
|
19,600
|
#7
|
Blue
|
6,726
|
#8
|
White
|
5,162
In first place are green plants with nearly 1 million views on TikTok.
Second are pink plants with 221 thousand views, followed by orange plants with 65 thousand views.
An uncommon colour for houseplants, blue plants rank second last with nearly 7 thousand views on the app. And surprisingly, despite the huge interest in variegated plants, white plants have the least views with just 5 thousand.