The Jordan Brand NBA All-Star 2020 uniforms take inspiration from the city’s unifying mode of transportation — the transit line.

The eight lines of the train match the number of uniforms seen on court during NBA All-Star 2020. With that in mind, Jordan Brand and Nike designers incorporated the color of each track into the uniforms as a base: blue and red for the NBA All-Star Game; purple and orange for NBA Rising Stars; green and pink for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles; and brown and yellow for the NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game.

The Jordan Brand official NBA All-Star game uniforms add the six-pointed star from the Chicago flag as the symbolic refrain while inviting the attitude of the ‘90s-era alternate uniforms worn by the hometown Bulls. Its representation on-court spans the bold (It’s integrated into the NBA Star logo on the chest) and the subtle. For example, a closer look at the pinstripes reveals the integration of the star. The silver satin on the numbers and letters are inspired by the trains’ worn patina.

The Jordan Brand NBA All-Star 2020 uniforms can be seen on-court beginning February 14. Jordan Brand Authentic and Swingman jerseys will be available beginning January 23 on nike.com.