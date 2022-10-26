The Last Vegas Strip has been seen as the beating heart of casino gaming for many years, with it’s bright lights, glitz and glamour taking centre stage in many of the 143 casinos.

With so many casinos in Las Vegas, and plenty of classic games available to play by simply logging into your chosen online casino site, the opportunities are endless!

So, to help you decide which to play, we’ve put together a list of some of the most popular casino games on The Strip. Read on to find out more!

Blackjack

Dating back to the 17th century, Blackjack – originally known as Vingt-et-Un or Twenty-One when translated – first made its appearance in French casinos. The game, in which you’ll attempt to ‘hit’, ‘fold’, ‘stand’, ‘double down’ or ‘split’ in the hopes of getting your hand to reach the value of 21, has continued to rise in popularity over the years.

Blackjack was one of the first games to be found in the first legalised casinos of New Orleans in the early 18th century, and when Nevada was granted a state legislation of gambling in 1931, the game grew further into becoming the staple we know and love today.

With the lowest house edge in all of the casinos, it’s no wonder Blackjack remains one of the most popular games, both in Las Vegas, around the world and online!

Poker

Poker is said to have ancient roots, with primitive versions of the game being present for many centuries. Despite this, Poker as we know it is believed to have made its first appearance in America in the 1800s, deriving from a popular French game known as Poque.

The game, in which you’ll attempt to hold the best-rated hand, spread from New Orleans, gaining popularity with soldiers during the American Civil War, where it eventually migrated to the Western Frontier.

It didn’t take long for the game to be adopted by many casinos, with different versions of the game such as Texas Hold ‘em, becoming firm casino classics throughout the gaming world.

Craps

Craps is a game that involves placing wagers on the outcome of a roll, or series of rolls, of a pair of dice. As the first existing dice can be found dating back to ancient Egypt, the origins of this game are under debate.

Some believe that Craps was created by Romans, while others say it originated from an Arabic dice game called Al Dar, which means ‘dice’ in Arabic.

Despite this, the most common belief is that it was invented by Sir William of Tyre in 1125 during the Crusades, naming the game after the castle “Asart” or “Hazarth”. The game later became known as “Hazard”, which became increasingly popular in France in the 17th century.

It’s thought that Craps, as we know it, stemmed from a spinoff at this time. This is what was bought over to American shores, landing in New Orleans where final alterations were made by dice maker John H. Winn, keeping the game fair and fun as it sailed along the Mississippi river on gambling boats, and later into Las Vegas.

—

Now you know some of the most popular games on the Las Vegas Strip, which will you be trying your hand at next?