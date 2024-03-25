The BMW 5 Series Touring, the epitome of driving pleasure, sporty elegance and modern functionality in the premium upper mid-range segment, is entering a new era. The sixth generation of the BMW 5 Series Touring is more progressive than ever, featuring numerous digital innovations, pioneering systems for automated driving and parking, increased sustainability throughout the entire product life cycle and, for the first time, an all-electric drive in the form of the BMW i5 Touring. The new BMW 5 Series Touring is a sophisticated all-rounder for everyday driving and touring, offering stylish presence, superior sportiness, versatility and spacious comfort.

The exterior dimensions of the new BMW 5 Series Touring are slightly larger than those of its predecessor, emphasising its dynamically stretched proportions and increasing the amount of space available in both rows of seats. A flexible drive architecture allows model variants with highly efficient combustion engines, plug-in hybrid systems and purely electric drive systems to be produced on a single production line at the BMW Group’s Dingolfing plant.

The new BMW 5 Series Touring will be available in four distinct trim levels in the UK, with the Sport Edition, M Sport, M Sport Pro and range-topping BMW i5 M60 models each providing a compelling offering unique to the segment. As one of the most important sales regions for the new BMW 5 Series Touring, the UK will be one of the first markets to launch the all-electric model in May 2024, with the plug-in hybrid offering coming later in the year.

The new BMW 5 Series Touring is available to order now at BMW Retailers with a starting price of £69,040.



*All figures relating to performance, consumption, electric range and emissions are provisional. All the stated technical data including fuel consumption, electric range and emissions figures relate to the offering in the German market. Dimensions and measurements refer to vehicles with basic configuration in Germany. These may vary depending on the wheel/tyre size and items of optional equipment selected. **Electronically limited. ***Price stated is the Recommended Retail Price which does not include On The Road costs and taxes.

Stretched proportions, strong front, individual rear.

Dynamically stretched proportions and generously designed surfaces characterise the exterior of the new BMW 5 Series Touring. Compared to its predecessor, the new BMW 5 Series Touring is 97 millimetres longer (5,060 millimetres), 32 millimetres wider (1,900 millimetres) and 17 millimetres higher (1,515 millimetres). The new BMW 5 Series Touring has the longest wheelbase in its class, increasing by 20 millimetres to 2,995 millimetres.

The distinctive front end features a modern interpretation of the hallmark twin headlights and BMW grille. Two almost vertical LED elements serve as direction indicators and daytime running lights respectively. The BMW grille, which projects far forward, is available with BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting on the M Sport Pro model. In the side view, the flat window graphics and the long roof spoiler emphasise the sporty, elegant 2-box design. Powerfully sculpted rear wheel arches, together with the flat rear window, emphasise the car’s wide stature. An L-shaped chrome bar divides the LED rear light elements, which extend well into the side sections.

Sport Edition available to order on both Saloon and Touring models in the UK.

In the UK, the market launch of the BMW 5 Series Touring will also see the introduction of a Sport Edition across both the Saloon and Touring models. This new derivative provides an entry point into the BMW i5 range, which continues to boast a high-level of specification, with 19” light alloy wheels and Phytonic Blue Metallic paint as standard, alongside the comfort and sportiness expected of any BMW 5 Series model. The new edition offers unique exterior styling highlights, featuring satinated aluminium finishes, M Anthracite Headliner and Sun Protection Glass. The modern interior of the new model is finished to a high standard with a Veganza two-spoke steering wheel alongside the state-of-the-art Interaction Bar and Harmon Kardon sound system. Furthermore, the BMW i5 eDrive40 Sport edition is equipped with AC Professional Charging, allowing up to 22kW charging as standard.

High Level of Standard Equipment across the range: M Sport, M Sport Pro and i5 M60

The new BMW 5 Series Touring in M Sport trim includes a high level of equipment as standard, with a range of options also available to personalise the new model for the driver’s needs. The all-electric and the plug-in hybrid models come with 19-inch light alloy wheels as standard, with up to 21-inch alloy wheels are available as an option. The new BMW 5 Series Touring has vegan upholstery as standard and features Veganza seat surfaces with decorative perforation. Also included with the M Sport models as standard are horizontal slats and M logo, high-gloss black exterior mirror caps and 19-inch M light alloy wheels ensure a particularly striking appearance.

The dynamic character of the new BMW 5 Series Touring can be further emphasised through the M Sport Pro Model, which includes a M Rear spoiler, M high-gloss Shadowline and high-gloss black BMW Kidney Grille with Iconic Glow. Additionally, the M Sport Pro Model comes as standard with 20” M light alloy wheels and M Sport brakes in red high-gloss. Further optional equipment includes BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery in several bi-colour variants and the panoramic glass roof.

As the top model in the series, the BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring (combined power consumption: 20.8 – 18.3 kWh/62 miles according to WLTP) comes as standard with exterior components that clearly express its outstanding driving dynamics. A Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System, with up to 18 loudspeakers, is fitted as standard on the BMW i5 M60, and can be added as option to the other BMW 5 Series Touring models. The performance model also comes with 20” M aerodynamic wheels and Adaptive suspension Professional as standard.

Optimised functionality for everyday use, leisure and travel.

The new BMW 5 Series Touring offers more space and noticeably more leg, shoulder and elbow room, especially in the rear, as well as optimised acoustic comfort. With its versatile interior and numerous intelligent functions, the new BMW 5 Series Touring is just as impressive on the road as it is in everyday use.

A wider luggage compartment opening combined with a low sill makes it easy to stow large items of luggage. Regardless of their drive technology, all variants of the new BMW 5 Series Touring have a luggage compartment volume that can be expanded from 570 to up to 1,700 litres. In addition to the automatic tailgate operation, remote unlocking of the 40:20:40 split rear seat backrest from the luggage compartment is also standard. Storage compartments under the load compartment floor provide space for the luggage compartment partition net, luggage compartment cover and charging cable for the all-electric and plug-in hybrid models.

All-electric BMW i5 Touring available in two variants from the start.

The new BMW i5 Touring is the first all-electric premium model in its competitive field. It will be available in two versions from the outset. In the BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring, two highly integrated drive units on the front and rear axles together form an electric all-wheel drive with up to 601 hp. With M Launch Control or M Sport Boost activated, the system torque is increased to 820 Nm (605 ft-lb). The top model accelerates from a standstill to 62 mph in 3.9 seconds and its top speed is electronically limited to 143 mph. The electric motor of the BMW i5 eDrive40 Touring is located on the rear axle (combined power consumption according to WLTP: 19.3 to 16.5 kWh/62 miles) and generates a maximum output of 340 hp and a maximum torque of up to 430 Nm (317 ft-lb) with Sport Boost or Launch Control function. The BMW i5 eDrive40 Touring accelerates from zero to 62 mph in 6.1 seconds.

In both models, the high-voltage battery located in the underbody provides a usable energy content of 81.2 kWh. In addition to the efficient electric motors, adaptive recuperation and heat pump technology for heating and cooling the interior, drive and high-voltage battery contribute to the long-distance capability of the BMW i5 Touring. The range determined in the WLTP test procedure is 277 to 314 miles for the BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring and 300 to 348 miles for the BMW i5 eDrive40 Touring.

Innovative charging solutions from BMW Charging.

The battery can be charged with alternating current with an output of up to 22 kW as standard on both the Sport model and BMW i5 M60. This is available as an option on all other models. The high-voltage battery can be charged with direct current with a power of up to 205 kW. Anticipatory thermal management for the high-voltage battery optimises efficiency when using fast-charging stations. Connected Home Charging for the all-electric and plug-in hybrid models creates the conditions for solar and load-optimised as well as cost-optimised charging. The BMW i5 Touring is also suitable for the Plug & Charge Multi Contract function.

The ideal balance between sportiness and travelling comfort.

Driving pleasure in the new BMW 5 Series Touring is based on an ideal balance between sportiness and travelling comfort. With the longest wheelbase in the competitive segment, large track widths, an almost perfectly balanced 50:50 axle load distribution, intelligent lightweight construction and optimised rigidity of the body-chassis connection, it offers the ideal conditions for this. The extensively enhanced suspension technology includes sport steering, directly controlled wheel slip limitation and the latest version of the integrated braking system as standard. The BMW i5 Touring and the plug-in hybrid models also feature rear-axle air suspension including automatic self-levelling.

An M Sport Suspension, an M sport braking system and the Adaptive Chassis Professional (standard in the BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring) with electronically controlled shock absorbers, Integral Active Steering and new lateral dynamics management are available as optional equipment. The Adaptive M Chassis Professional with Active Roll Stabilisation and Active Roll Comfort is also available for the top model.

Innovative systems for automated driving and parking.

The systems for semi-automated driving and parking available as standard or as an option for the new BMW 5 Series Touring set standards in the competitive environment with their range of functions, reliability and everyday benefits. The highlight of the range is the optional Driving Assistant Professional including Steering and Lane Control Assist and Distance Control with Stop & Go function. In the US, Canada and Germany, the Highway Assistant is available, which relieves the driver of steering tasks on highways with structurally separated directional lanes. At driving speeds of up to 85 mph it is possible to take your hands off the steering wheel and position them comfortably as long as you keep a close eye on the traffic. The system also includes the unique Active Lane Change Assistant with eye activation.

The new BMW 5 Series Touring features the Parking Assistant including start monitoring, Trailer Assistant and Reversing Assist Camera as standard. With the optional Parking Assistant Professional, automated parking and manoeuvring up to 200 metres can be controlled from outside the car using a smartphone.

Progressively designed cockpit

At the heart of the progressive, driver-oriented cockpit design is the BMW Curved Display. Its 12.3-inch Information Display and the Control Display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches form a fully digital display network. The modern premium ambience in the interior is further enhanced by the new sports seats fitted as standard, the steering wheel, which is now flatter at the bottom, and the BMW Interaction Bar.

BMW iDrive with “QuickSelect”, video streaming, AirConsole games.

The enhanced BMW iDrive display and operating system based on BMW Operating System 8.5 offers a redesigned home screen and the “QuickSelect” quick access function. The combination of the BMW Curved Display and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant is consistently designed for touchscreen and natural language operation. The standard BMW Live Cockpit Plus includes the cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional option includes the BMW Head-Up Display and an augmented view on the Control Display or the instrument cluster.

The infotainment system in the new BMW 5 Series Touring is complemented by a range of attractive digital services. The Connected Package Professional offers a choice of YouTube and the Video app with international and country-specific content for streaming video on the Control Display. The new BMW iDrive also enables the use of an innovative form of in-car gaming with the AirConsole platform.

The new BMW 5 Series Touring is equipped with two 5G mobile phone antennas as standard and four as an option. This ensures optimum reception for telephony and online services. The standard equipment also includes optimised smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. The standard Personal eSIM fully integrates the vehicle into the customer’s digital ecosystem. With the Remote Software Upgrades function, the new BMW 5 Series Touring always stays up to date with the latest software. It is also possible to test and rebook selected functions in the BMW ConnectedDrive Store.