- Bold exterior design with a distinctive double kidney grille, Iconic Glow, new L-shaped LED headlight design, and a sporty new silhouette.
- Brand new interior featuring the latest BMW iDrive with QuickSelect based on BMW Operating System 9, BMW Interaction Bar, new seats, and sustainable materials; boot capacity on combustion models increased to 570 litres, expandable to 1,700 litres.
- The latest generation BMW eDrive technology in the 30e xDrive plug-in hybrid extends its electric range up to 56 miles (WLTP). Re-engineered chassis on all models, offering enhanced driving characteristics and ride comfort.
- Range-topping BMW X3 M50 xDrive features the most powerful six-cylinder in-line petrol engine yet fitted in an M Performance model, with a maximum output of 398 hp.
- High standard specification across the range, including three-zone automatic climate control, acoustic glazing, Comfort Access, automatic tailgate, electric folding exterior mirrors, and BMW Live Cockpit Plus with BMW Maps navigation. Available in one solid and eight metallic shades, including three new colours: Dune Grey, Fire Red, and Arctic Race Blue.
- Priced from £46,800 RRP, with order books opening today and the first UK customer deliveries starting in the fourth quarter of 2024.
The new BMW X3 M50 xDrive – Infographic. (06/2024)
Boasting greater sporting appeal, visual impact, and versatility than ever, the new BMW X3 redefines the all-rounder for everyday use, leisure activities, and trips away. The fourth generation Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) showcases a bold new design language, enhancing its exterior presence and dynamic elegance. Inside, high-quality materials, generous standard features, advanced digitalisation, and the new BMW iDrive with QuickSelect powered by BMW Operating System 9 create a premium ambience. The new BMW X3 also excels in driving pleasure, safety, and long-distance comfort, thanks to its meticulously tuned setup and comprehensive suite of semi-automated driving and parking systems.
The new BMW X3 heralds major improvements in efficiency and dynamic performance with its wide-ranging model line-up. The portfolio of powertrains comprises not just highly efficient petrol and diesel engines, but also a latest-generation plug-in hybrid system that enables the new BMW X3 30e xDrive (consumption, weighted and combined: 24.0 – 22.3 kWh/100 km and 256.8 – 313.9 mpg; CO2 emissions, weighted and combined: 26 – 21 g/km in WLTP cycle; fuel consumption with battery empty: 35.8 – 39.2 mpg in WLTP cycle; CO2 classes: with battery empty G – F; weighted and combined B) to achieve an electric range of 50 – 56 miles in the WLTP cycle. With a boost in power to 398 hp and dynamic performance capabilities that outclass its rivals, the new BMW X3 M50 xDrive M Performance model (fuel consumption, combined: 34.0 – 36.7 mpg; CO2 emissions, combined: 189 – 175 g/km in WLTP cycle; CO2 class(es) G – F) presents a compelling proposition.
The new model’s contemporary design and enhanced substance provide the perfect foundation for adding another chapter to the BMW X3 success story, which began over 20 years ago. Since pioneering the SAV segment in the premium midsize segment, it has played a crucial role in the increasing popularity of BMW X models and became the brand’s best-selling model worldwide in 2023. The new BMW X3 will be built at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg (USA) and Plant Rosslyn (South Africa) using a production process focused on conserving resources and circularity. Priced from £46,800 and available to order at BMW retailers in the UK from today, the first BMW X3 customer deliveries will start in the fourth quarter of 2024.
|
Model
|
Max Power*
|
Peak Torque* (Nm)
|
Acceleration*
|
Top Speed /
|
CO2
|
Fuel Consumption Combined*
|
Electric Range*
|
RRP Starting Price
|
20 xDrive
|
208
|
330
|
7.8
|
134
|
172 – 156
|
37.2 – 40.9
|
–
|
£46,800
|
20d xDrive
|
197
|
400
|
7.7
|
134
|
171 – 153
|
43.5 – 48.7
|
–
|
£48,210
|
30e xDrive
|
299
|
450
|
6.2
|
134
|
26 – 21
|
256.8 – 313.9
|
50 – 56
|
£56,340
|
M50 xDrive
|
398
|
580
|
4.6
|
155**
|
189 – 175
|
34.0 – 36.7
|
–
|
£64,990
**Electronically limited.
A new design language for the BMW X3 exterior helps to give the fourth generation model a distinctive character while retaining typical BMW X model proportions. Generously proportioned surfaces combine with just a few, crisply defined lines result in a clearly structured exterior design that has been reduced to the essentials. The new BMW X3 is 34 millimetres longer than its predecessor at 4,755 millimetres, while width has increased by 29 millimetres to 1,920 millimetres. Together with the 25‑millimetre drop in vehicle height to 1,660 millimetres and the wider tracks, this produces a very powerful and sporty look.
The new BMW X3 cabin blends robust SAV functionality with ample spaciousness and a premium ambience full of individual style. The BMW Curved Display, BMW Interaction Bar, steering wheels with a flat-bottomed rim and the new-look gear selector lever are the defining elements of the cockpit’s modern take on hallmark BMW driver-focused design. Other model-specific highlights include light elements in a contrasting colour in the centre console and door trims. This new design feature is located towards the front of the driver’s and front passenger doors, where it forms a border around function buttons, ventilation controllers, air vents and the robust door openers typically found on BMW X models.
The drive system in the BMW X3 30e xDrive plug-in hybrid is made up of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine partnered with an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic transmission. These join forces to generate system output of up to 299 hp.
The range-topping model, the new BMW X3 M50 xDrive, features the most powerful six-cylinder in-line petrol engine yet fitted in an M Performance model. The 3.0-litre M TwinPower Turbo unit links up with 48V mild hybrid technology. Its maximum output of 398 hp is channelled to the road via an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive. The BMW X3 M50 xDrive powers to 62 mph from rest in 4.6 seconds.
48V mild hybrid technology is also fitted in all other variants of the new BMW X3, providing enhanced efficiency and rapid power delivery. It enables the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol unit in the new BMW X3 20 xDrive (fuel consumption, combined: 37.2 – 40.9 mpg; CO2 emissions, combined: 172 – 156 g/km in WLTP cycle; CO2 class: F) to generate maximum output of 208 hp. This translates into a 0 to 62 mph acceleration time of 7.8 seconds.
All new BMW X3 model variants boast driving qualities offering a clearly noticeable increase in agility, cornering stability and long-distance comfort over the outgoing model. A body with lower weight but increased rigidity and the wider rear track both play a role here, as do the high-quality chassis components and control systems tuned for this specific model. Modifications to the kinematic and elastokinematic properties of the double-joint spring strut front axle and five-link rear axle have increased precision when turning into corners, while the 19 per cent increase in the caster offset of the steering axle is a boon for straight-line stability. Near-actuator wheel slip limitation and the integrated braking system likewise form part of the standard package of chassis technology.
The new BMW X3 offers a far more extensive range of standard and optional systems for semi-automated driving and parking. It is equipped as standard with front collision warning, Lane Departure Warning and Speed Limit Info, along with the Driving Assistant including Lane Change Warning and manual Speed Limit Assist. The Parking Assistant (also standard) incorporates features such as the Reversing Assistant and a Reversing Assist Camera.
Besides the extra assistance systems, the generous standard specification offers a wealth of other features that help boost comfort and driving pleasure in the new BMW X3. These include three-zone automatic climate control, acoustic glazing, Comfort Access, automatic tailgate operation, an electric folding mechanism for the exterior mirrors, and BMW Live Cockpit Plus complete with the cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system. The new BMW X3 also comes as standard with ambient lighting featuring a Welcome and Goodbye Animation, a tray including wireless charging function for compatible smartphones, a Bluetooth interface, four USB-C ports, a 12V power socket in the centre console and another in the luggage compartment.
The new BMW X3 comes with the latest version of BMW iDrive with QuickSelect to provide intuitive, easy control. Its new home screen shows vertically arranged function icons on the same level. The new BMW iDrive is geared squarely to touch and voice control, while the QuickSelect feature allows functions to be activated directly without having to enter a submenu. Based on BMW Operating System 9, the system paves the way for a customisable selection of additional digital services. These can be made available over the air, both via the BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades facility and thanks to an ever-expanding variety of third-party apps offered as part of the optional BMW Digital Premium package.