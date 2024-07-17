Bold exterior design with a distinctive double kidney grille, Iconic Glow, new L-shaped LED headlight design, and a sporty new silhouette.

Brand new interior featuring the latest BMW iDrive with QuickSelect based on BMW Operating System 9, BMW Interaction Bar, new seats, and sustainable materials; boot capacity on combustion models increased to 570 litres, expandable to 1,700 litres.

The latest generation BMW eDrive technology in the 30e xDrive plug-in hybrid extends its electric range up to 56 miles (WLTP). Re-engineered chassis on all models, offering enhanced driving characteristics and ride comfort.

Range-topping BMW X3 M50 xDrive features the most powerful six-cylinder in-line petrol engine yet fitted in an M Performance model, with a maximum output of 398 hp.

High standard specification across the range, including three-zone automatic climate control, acoustic glazing, Comfort Access, automatic tailgate, electric folding exterior mirrors, and BMW Live Cockpit Plus with BMW Maps navigation. Available in one solid and eight metallic shades, including three new colours: Dune Grey, Fire Red, and Arctic Race Blue.

Priced from £46,800 RRP, with order books opening today and the first UK customer deliveries starting in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The new BMW X3 M50 xDrive – Infographic. (06/2024)



Boasting greater sporting appeal, visual impact, and versatility than ever, the new BMW X3 redefines the all-rounder for everyday use, leisure activities, and trips away. The fourth generation Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) showcases a bold new design language, enhancing its exterior presence and dynamic elegance. Inside, high-quality materials, generous standard features, advanced digitalisation, and the new BMW iDrive with QuickSelect powered by BMW Operating System 9 create a premium ambience. The new BMW X3 also excels in driving pleasure, safety, and long-distance comfort, thanks to its meticulously tuned setup and comprehensive suite of semi-automated driving and parking systems. The new BMW X3 heralds major improvements in efficiency and dynamic performance with its wide-ranging model line-up. The portfolio of powertrains comprises not just highly efficient petrol and diesel engines, but also a latest-generation plug-in hybrid system that enables the new BMW X3 30e xDrive (consumption, weighted and combined: 24.0 – 22.3 kWh/100 km and 256.8 – 313.9 mpg; CO 2 emissions, weighted and combined: 26 – 21 g/km in WLTP cycle; fuel consumption with battery empty: 35.8 – 39.2 mpg in WLTP cycle; CO 2 classes: with battery empty G – F; weighted and combined B) to achieve an electric range of 50 – 56 miles in the WLTP cycle. With a boost in power to 398 hp and dynamic performance capabilities that outclass its rivals, the new BMW X3 M50 xDrive M Performance model (fuel consumption, combined: 34.0 – 36.7 mpg; CO 2 emissions, combined: 189 – 175 g/km in WLTP cycle; CO 2 class(es) G – F) presents a compelling proposition. The new model’s contemporary design and enhanced substance provide the perfect foundation for adding another chapter to the BMW X3 success story, which began over 20 years ago. Since pioneering the SAV segment in the premium midsize segment, it has played a crucial role in the increasing popularity of BMW X models and became the brand’s best-selling model worldwide in 2023. The new BMW X3 will be built at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg (USA) and Plant Rosslyn (South Africa) using a production process focused on conserving resources and circularity. Priced from £46,800 and available to order at BMW retailers in the UK from today, the first BMW X3 customer deliveries will start in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Model Max Power*

(hp) Peak Torque* (Nm) Acceleration*

(0-62mph) (secs) Top Speed /

Top Electric Speed * (mph) CO 2

Emissions*

(WLTP) (g/km) Fuel Consumption Combined*

(WLTP) (mpg) Electric Range*

(WLTP) (miles) RRP Starting Price

(excluding OTR costs) 20 xDrive 208 330 7.8 134 172 – 156 37.2 – 40.9 – £46,800 20d xDrive 197 400 7.7 134 171 – 153 43.5 – 48.7 – £48,210 30e xDrive 299 450 6.2 134 26 – 21 256.8 – 313.9 50 – 56 £56,340 M50 xDrive 398 580 4.6 155** 189 – 175 34.0 – 36.7 – £64,990

*All figures relating to performance, consumption, electric range and emissions are provisional. All the stated technical data including fuel consumption and emissions figures relate to the offering in the German market. Dimensions and measurements refer to vehicles with basic configuration in Germany. These may vary depending on the wheel/tyre size and items of optional equipment selected.

**Electronically limited.

New design language shines the spotlight on distinctive proportions.

A new design language for the BMW X3 exterior helps to give the fourth generation model a distinctive character while retaining typical BMW X model proportions. Generously proportioned surfaces combine with just a few, crisply defined lines result in a clearly structured exterior design that has been reduced to the essentials. The new BMW X3 is 34 millimetres longer than its predecessor at 4,755 millimetres, while width has increased by 29 millimetres to 1,920 millimetres. Together with the 25‑millimetre drop in vehicle height to 1,660 millimetres and the wider tracks, this produces a very powerful and sporty look.

The large BMW kidney grille in the upright front end of the new BMW X3 gives off an air of assured presence. A new structure for the grille interior, comprising vertically and diagonally arranged bars, adds a fresh touch. BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting forms a continuous line around each element of the grille and is fitted as standard on the M50 model and optionally available across the wider range. The daytime driving lights, side lights and turn signal indicators in the LED headlights are now all produced by L-shaped, overlapping light sources. Adaptive LED Headlights with non-dazzling matrix high beam, urban light and cornering light functions, plus blue design detailing are optionally available, as are M Shadowline lights.

Bold side skirts and a roofline extending deep into the rear end are the distinguishing features of the new model’s sporty silhouette. The prominently flared wheel arches create the impression of considerable width at the rear. The flush-mounted rear window is bordered by a long roof spoiler and the adjoining side air deflectors. All model variants aside from the BMW X3 M50 xDrive come with exhaust tailpipes integrated out of sight in the rear apron. The fresh interpretation of the characteristic T-shaped graphic and a horizontal bar with integral turn signal indicators help to give the rear lights a very modern appearance.

There is a choice of one solid and eight metallic shades for the exterior paintwork of the new BMW X3, including the new Dune Grey metallic finish. Models produced at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg will additionally be available with BMW Individual paint finishes, including two matt shimmering Frozen options, as well as over 15 BMW Individual special paint finishes.

The new BMW X3 xLine models are equipped as standard with 18 inch light-alloy wheels (BMW X3 30e xDrive: 19 inches), with a selection of 20-inch and 21-inch items also available as factory-fitted options. Meanwhile, M Sport models creates an exceptionally dynamic look with features such as 19-inch M light-alloy wheels and bespoke design cues for optimising airflow and aerodynamic balance. The M Sport Pro package builds on this content by adding, among other things, the Iconic Glow contour lighting and M Sport brakes with red-painted callipers.

Sporty premium ambience and generous amounts of space.

The new BMW X3 cabin blends robust SAV functionality with ample spaciousness and a premium ambience full of individual style. The BMW Curved Display, BMW Interaction Bar, steering wheels with a flat-bottomed rim and the new-look gear selector lever are the defining elements of the cockpit’s modern take on hallmark BMW driver-focused design. Other model-specific highlights include light elements in a contrasting colour in the centre console and door trims. This new design feature is located towards the front of the driver’s and front passenger doors, where it forms a border around function buttons, ventilation controllers, air vents and the robust door openers typically found on BMW X models.

The interior’s individual ambience goes hand in hand with generous amounts of space and modern versatility. Load space can be increased from 570 to a maximum 1,700 litres (BMW X3 30e xDrive: 460 – 1,600 litres). A trailer coupling that extends and retracts again electrically can be specified as an option. The maximum permitted trailer load is 2,500 kilograms, depending on the model variant.

The new BMW X3 is fitted as standard with newly designed electrically adjustable and heated sport seats upholstered in Econeer, with surfaces and cushioning made from a secondary material. Veganza and BMW Individual Merino leather upholsteries are both available as an option. Making its debut for a BMW model is the optional Luxury instrument panel made from recycled polyester with a high-class knitted texture.

Plug-in hybrid with significantly longer electric range.

The drive system in the BMW X3 30e xDrive plug-in hybrid is made up of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine partnered with an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic transmission. These join forces to generate system output of up to 299 hp.

Helped by latest-generation BMW eDrive technology and adaptive recuperation, the new BMW X3 30e xDrive achieves an electric range of 50 – 56 miles in the WLTP cycle, which is considerably longer than its predecessor. Its Combined Charging Unit enables AC charging at 11 kW as standard. The plug-in-hybrid model also comes prepared for smart charging with the Connected Home Charging option.

BMW X3 M50 xDrive with standout performance qualities.

The range-topping model, the new BMW X3 M50 xDrive, features the most powerful six-cylinder in-line petrol engine yet fitted in an M Performance model. The 3.0-litre M TwinPower Turbo unit links up with 48V mild hybrid technology. Its maximum output of 398 hp is channelled to the road via an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive. The BMW X3 M50 xDrive powers to 62 mph from rest in 4.6 seconds.

This stunningly potent powertrain combines with the bespoke chassis technology to deliver a compelling blend of agility, dynamism and handling precision. M Sport suspension with variable sport steering, M Sport brakes, 20-inch M light-alloy wheels and an M Sport differential integrated into the rear axle all come as standard. There is also the option of adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers. M-specific design features, the M kidney grille with horizontal bars and BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting, and the quartet of exhaust tailpipes all serve to underline the status of the BMW M model as the most powerful version of the new BMW X3.

48V mild hybrid technology, eight-speed Steptronic transmission and BMW xDrive all-wheel drive as standard.

48V mild hybrid technology is also fitted in all other variants of the new BMW X3, providing enhanced efficiency and rapid power delivery. It enables the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol unit in the new BMW X3 20 xDrive (fuel consumption, combined: 37.2 – 40.9 mpg; CO 2 emissions, combined: 172 – 156 g/km in WLTP cycle; CO 2 class: F) to generate maximum output of 208 hp. This translates into a 0 to 62 mph acceleration time of 7.8 seconds.

The four-cylinder diesel engine, also with a displacement of 2.0 litres, in the new BMW X3 20d xDrive (fuel consumption, combined: 43.5 – 48.7 mpg; CO 2 emissions, combined: 171 – 153 g/km in WLTP cycle; CO 2 classes: F – E) posts maximum output of 197 hp. The diesel model completes the 0 to 62 mph sprint in 7.7 seconds.

All the power units link up with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission including shift paddles on the steering wheel as standard. There is also a Sport Boost function for exceptionally rapid bursts of speed on M Sport models and on the new BMW X3 M50 xDrive. All model variants also benefit from fully variable distribution of drive power via the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system as standard.

Agility and ride comfort up their game.

All new BMW X3 model variants boast driving qualities offering a clearly noticeable increase in agility, cornering stability and long-distance comfort over the outgoing model. A body with lower weight but increased rigidity and the wider rear track both play a role here, as do the high-quality chassis components and control systems tuned for this specific model. Modifications to the kinematic and elastokinematic properties of the double-joint spring strut front axle and five-link rear axle have increased precision when turning into corners, while the 19 per cent increase in the caster offset of the steering axle is a boon for straight-line stability. Near-actuator wheel slip limitation and the integrated braking system likewise form part of the standard package of chassis technology.

The M Sport suspension, including sport steering, is standard on M Sport models and is also available as an option for xLine customers seeking enhanced dynamic performance. M Sport brakes are an optional extra for both xLine and M Sport trims, but come as standard, along with the M Sport suspension, on the new BMW X3 M50 xDrive. Adaptive suspension – also to be found on the options list – sharpens the agility of the new BMW X3 at the same time as increasing ride comfort.

Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant as standard.

The new BMW X3 offers a far more extensive range of standard and optional systems for semi-automated driving and parking. It is equipped as standard with front collision warning, Lane Departure Warning and Speed Limit Info, along with the Driving Assistant including Lane Change Warning and manual Speed Limit Assist. The Parking Assistant (also standard) incorporates features such as the Reversing Assistant and a Reversing Assist Camera.

Among the highlights on the list of optional systems are the Steering and Lane Control Assistant, as well as automatic Speed Limit Assist and route speed control when using Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function. The optional Parking Assistant Professional allows parking and general manoeuvres to be controlled from outside the car using a smartphone.

More generous standard specification for greater comfort and driving pleasure.

Besides the extra assistance systems, the generous standard specification offers a wealth of other features that help boost comfort and driving pleasure in the new BMW X3. These include three-zone automatic climate control, acoustic glazing, Comfort Access, automatic tailgate operation, an electric folding mechanism for the exterior mirrors, and BMW Live Cockpit Plus complete with the cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system. The new BMW X3 also comes as standard with ambient lighting featuring a Welcome and Goodbye Animation, a tray including wireless charging function for compatible smartphones, a Bluetooth interface, four USB-C ports, a 12V power socket in the centre console and another in the luggage compartment.

The optional BMW Live Cockpit Professional adds BMW Head-Up Display, and also the Augmented View function in the control display. New equipment packages are also available for further customisation of the car, including the Comfort Package which features lumbar support, the Harman Kardon surround sound system, the Travel & Comfort System and Adaptive LED Headlights. And the Comfort Plus Package adds sun blinds for the rear side windows, active seat ventilation in the front and seat heating in the rear. Also found on the options list are a fixed panoramic glass sunroof featuring a large transparent surface without any cross struts to break it up, steering wheel heating, sun protection glass in the rear and a pre-heating function. The new BMW X3 30e xDrive comes with the BMW IconicSounds Electric for special sound effects.

BMW Operating System 9, BMW iDrive with QuickSelect and BMW Digital Premium.

The new BMW X3 comes with the latest version of BMW iDrive with QuickSelect to provide intuitive, easy control. Its new home screen shows vertically arranged function icons on the same level. The new BMW iDrive is geared squarely to touch and voice control, while the QuickSelect feature allows functions to be activated directly without having to enter a submenu. Based on BMW Operating System 9, the system paves the way for a customisable selection of additional digital services. These can be made available over the air, both via the BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades facility and thanks to an ever-expanding variety of third-party apps offered as part of the optional BMW Digital Premium package.

BMW Digital Premium allows in-car use of the specific apps available on a subscription basis. Besides music streaming, the portfolio includes a wide choice of video streaming options on the control display. The range of in-car gaming with the AirConsole game platform includes the popular quiz “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”. This option expands the functions of the navigation system and the selection of both My Modes and lighting effects for the Welcome and Goodbye Animation. BMW Digital Premium additionally covers the necessary data usage for the featured digital services.

Smartphone integration using Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ is available as standard. The BMW ID and My BMW App make it easy to personalise the user experience in the new BMW X3. There is also the option of using the My BMW App to set up the BMW Digital Key Plus with ultra-wideband radio technology for compatible smartphones running iOS or Android or for an Apple Watch.