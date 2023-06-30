North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Motoring Retail

The new Maserati GranTurismo, on display at the Monaco E-Prix in the Place du Casino

Byadmin

Jun 30, 2023

The spotlight is on the Principality of Monaco, where the most prestigious and coveted street circuit in the calendar of the top categories of motorsport will host the ninth round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, to be held on Saturday 6 May.

Making its debut in the ninth season of the 100% electric series, Maserati will be there on the track. It aims to confirm and improve on the results it clinched in the recent Berlin stage, where it historically topped the podium for the first time, and on the most glamorous square in the world, Place du Casino, with two cars on show there.

Before the sumptuous façade of the palazzo that houses one of the most iconic locations in Monte Carlo, the new GranTurismo Folgore – the first full-electric creation in the brand’s history – will take place of honour, together with its more powerful version with an internal combustion engine: the GranTurismo Trofeo. The two road cars will be joined by the futuristic Maserati Tipo Folgore, the Gen3 single-seater due to compete in the race weekend in Monaco.

The two GranTurismo cars will remain on show to the public until Saturday 6 May; in the meantime, after a fleeting appearance on Monday 1 May, the Maserati MSG Racing team’s single-seater will return to its natural environment, the trackside pits, ready for another exciting full-electric race weekend.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

By admin

Related Post

Motoring Retail

HVAC system of Kia EV9 ensures more comfort for the whole family

Jun 30, 2023 admin
Motoring Retail

DriveElectric launches new EV HUB to allow businesses to view the cost and carbon of EVs in real time

Jun 30, 2023 admin
Motoring Retail

7 million drivers plan to cut down car use for short journeys

Jun 30, 2023 admin

You missed

Motoring Retail

HVAC system of Kia EV9 ensures more comfort for the whole family

Jun 30, 2023 admin
North East News

The Responsibilities Of All UK Landlords When Upholding Tenant Welfare And Property Management

Jun 30, 2023 admin
Business Charity Law & Finance

Muckle LLP boosts Sport, Education and Charities team with senior appointment

Jun 30, 2023 PRTeam@gardiner-richardson.com
Arts and Culture Education

‘People Not Profit’: Lecturer’s exhibition celebrates 75 years of the NHS

Jun 30, 2023 Pressoffice