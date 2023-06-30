The new Maserati GranTurismo, on display at the Monaco E-Prix in the Place du Casino

The spotlight is on the Principality of Monaco, where the most prestigious and coveted street circuit in the calendar of the top categories of motorsport will host the ninth round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, to be held on Saturday 6 May.

Making its debut in the ninth season of the 100% electric series, Maserati will be there on the track. It aims to confirm and improve on the results it clinched in the recent Berlin stage, where it historically topped the podium for the first time, and on the most glamorous square in the world, Place du Casino, with two cars on show there.

Before the sumptuous façade of the palazzo that houses one of the most iconic locations in Monte Carlo, the new GranTurismo Folgore – the first full-electric creation in the brand’s history – will take place of honour, together with its more powerful version with an internal combustion engine: the GranTurismo Trofeo. The two road cars will be joined by the futuristic Maserati Tipo Folgore, the Gen3 single-seater due to compete in the race weekend in Monaco.

The two GranTurismo cars will remain on show to the public until Saturday 6 May; in the meantime, after a fleeting appearance on Monday 1 May, the Maserati MSG Racing team’s single-seater will return to its natural environment, the trackside pits, ready for another exciting full-electric race weekend.

Please follow and like us: