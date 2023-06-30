HVAC system of Kia EV9 ensures more comfort for the whole family

All-new Kia EV9 undergoes testing to optimise heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC)

Innovative heat pump balances cabin comfort with energy consumption

Independent front and rear climate control systems and new climate control panel improve customer experience

The Kia EV9 offers superior cabin comfort – even in the most extreme conditions. In the development process, Kia vehicles are tested in extreme heat and cold to ensure – among other things – their heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are up to the challenge. The company’s latest e-SUV was no exception.

The thermal system of the all-new Kia EV9 includes a heat pump, climate control system, and defrost and de-icing features. In addition, a new, user-friendly climate control panel and improved roof vents offer customers maximum comfort and convenience. Engineers tested these features in wide-ranging environments such as northern Sweden and southern Spain to ensure maximum performance and efficiency, even in extreme ambient temperatures.

“The all-new Kia EV9 proves customers don’t have to make sacrifices to be sustainable”, says Richard Peiler, Group Manager HVAC & PT Cooling at Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center. “With these high-tech features, the EV9 sets new standards in the e-SUV segment, delivering all the comfort and convenience of a modern SUV with none of the emissions at the tailpipe.”

A heat pump for maximum efficiency – and for maximum driving range

Unlike most EVs, which use a basic electric heater for cabin climate control, the Kia EV9 is equipped with a heat pump for added efficiency. The heat pump works like a reverse refrigerator: when the outside gets cool, the inside gets warm. And for even more efficiency, the waste heat of the e-motors and Power Electronics (PE) system is collected and used to heat the cabin. This reduced energy consumption has a positive effect on driving range, as less electricity is needed to heat the cabin, meaning more battery power can be devoted to driving the car.

“Our goal is to tune the climate system to offer the best compromise between cabin comfort and energy consumption”, says Peiler. “We are confident that EV9 customers will experience both a comfortable cabin and a satisfying driving range.”

Multi-zone climate control and improved roof air vents: more comfort for everyone

With three rows of seats to accommodate up to seven passengers, the Kia EV9 is the perfect car for family or group outings. Two independent climate control systems create separate climate zones for the driver, the front passenger, and the rear passengers. It also comes standard with ventilated and heated seats in both the first and the second rows, meaning the all-new Kia EV9 delivers even more comfort to everyone onboard. The wiring of the heated seats has also been improved to be more energy efficient.

“Having two independent HVAC systems doesn’t only increase comfort – it also reduces unnecessary power consumption”, says Gregor Krumboeck, Product Marketing Manager at Kia Europe. “The can save energy by turning off the air conditioning for empty seats, or for passengers who don’t want it.”

During testing, Kia engineers tuned the control algorithm of the climate control to maximise cabin comfort and to optimise power consumption under extremely hot and cold conditions. The cabin climate control can automatically control the temperature, intensity and direction of air flow, or the passengers can manually adjust them instead.

It’s not just the systems inside the vehicle that have been improved – the Kia EV9 is the first Kia vehicle in Europe to feature a new climate control panel, improving the user interface as well. The new panel makes it easier to see and control all climate settings in one click, without needing to open the infotainment sub-menus. This results in a more intuitive user experience and fewer distractions for the driver, allowing them to keep their eyes on the road.

The all-new Kia EV9 also features four new and improved vents in the roof. The vent structure has been updated to optimise air resistance and diffusion angle to heat or cool all second- and third-row passengers evenly.

EV9 HVAC features for summer

In addition to the heating and air circulation systems, the air conditioning of the all-new Kia EV9 features improvements as well. The new after-blow system for the air conditioning reduces condensation build up on the evaporator, preventing the development of bacteria and odours. It works by detecting if the air conditioning has been used over a long period of time while driving and, if so, using the blower to dry the water which may have built up inside of it. The after-blow system only operates above a certain temperature, meaning it won’t lead to additional battery discharge in winter[1].

About the all-new Kia EV9

The Kia EV9 is an SUV for the sustainable mobility era with an all-electric target driving range of over 541 km, under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle. An ultra-fast 800-volt charging also enables it to gain up to 239km of range after just 15 minutes of charging. The battery-electric, three-row seat SUV offers seven-seater and six-seater configurations and a variety of second-row seat options suitable for moving, charging, and resting.

The Kia EV9 expands the EV territory, bringing electric driving to the large SUV segment to suit varied lifestyles. Based on the game-changing Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), it expands Kia’s automotive territory and accelerates the company’s transformation to a sustainable mobility solutions provider. Kia plans to launch 15 new BEVs by 2027, and to grow its BEV sales to 1.6 million units by 2030.

