DriveElectric launches new EV HUB to allow businesses to view the cost and carbon of EVs in real time

DriveElectric launches new range of unique in-house developed digital solutions at Fully Charged LIVE 2023

EV HUB delivers live data to give fleet managers clear insight into actual carbon and cost for electric vehicles and charging

EV HUB includes CHARGE+ which automatically optimises the energy delivered to an EV

DriveElectric, the Business Partner for Fully Charged LIVE 2023, is today (28 April 2023) launching a new EV HUB to complement its electric vehicle leasing offer. The EV HUB will support businesses – and the UK – to get to Net Zero faster.

The unique, in-house developed EV HUB allows businesses to view the cost and carbon of electric vehicles and their charging in real time. The EV HUB includes CHARGE+ which automatically optimises the energy delivered to an EV, enabling businesses to charge electric vehicles with low carbon electricity.

The DriveElectric EV HUB is the first step in a series of solutions to help business EV users to achieve faster progress towards Net Zero. At its core, the EV HUB provides an easy to use, simple dashboard for a business fleet. Businesses can monitor and manage fleet carbon usage, fleet costs and monitor charging behaviours to give a full picture of how green and efficient a fleet really is.

The EV HUB also helps businesses access intelligent data to deliver real time insights into behaviour patterns for every driver, every vehicle and every charging location. The EV HUB provides businesses with a clear picture of how efficient and low carbon a fleet is operating and the ability to report progress towards Net Zero.

Businesses can also add the EV HUB Charge+ feature to access CrowdCharge technology and automatically optimise the energy delivered to an EV at home, work or en route to lower cost and carbon, and potentially reduce grid connection requirements. Suitable for a single site business or distributed over multiple sites, Charge+ enables energy optimisation, charging and EV usage at scale.

DriveElectric is launching its new EV HUB to support its business offer at Fully Charged LIVE South at Farnborough International on 28th, 29th & 30th April. DriveElectric is also the Business Partner for Fully Charged LIVE North at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate on 19th, 20th & 21st May.

Both events will deliver a wide range of visitor attractions including live sessions across two theatres hosted by Fully Charged presenters Robert Llewellyn, Jack Scarlett, Helen Czerski, Imogen Pierce and Dan Caesar.

The Fully Charged SHOW – the world’s number one electric vehicle and clean energy channel with over four million YouTube views per month – hit one million subscribers in April 2023.

Mike Potter, Managing Director of DriveElectric, says “There’s an urgent need for all of us to make rapid progress towards Net Zero. DriveElectric is helping businesses on this journey by complementing its well-established EV leasing offer with our new EV HUB where you can now measure carbon footprint and charging behaviour to make genuine improvements towards a more sustainable business.

“Energy capture, distribution and charging platforms need to work together to ensure we use the greenest, cheapest electricity and keep our EV use within close reach of Net Zero. We’re delighted to launch our new services at Fully Charged LIVE, an event where you can find businesses that are leading the green revolution.”

EV HUB beta will open immediately after Fully Charged LIVE for businesses looking to measure and drive down the environmental impact of fleet and business operations.

DriveElectric is an electric vehicle leasing company that has been helping organisations and individuals to adopt EVs to save money, lower emissions and transition to low carbon energy since 2008. DriveElectric aims to make the switch to electric cars and vans simple for business fleets.

www.drive-electric.co.uk

