Today sees the debut of the updated iconic Abarth range with two models, two power versions and four spec upgrades

The MY22 Abarth 595 is the distinctive model to ensure joy and pleasure of driving with 165hp engine equipped with a Garrett turbocharger

Boldness sets the MY22 Abarth 695 apart with power reaching up to 180hp and unrivalled equipment as the range’s top model

The four upgrades further enhance the Abarth models – the 695 Turismo and 595 Turismo for a more sophisticated and sharper style; the 695 Competizione and F595 are geared towards more dynamic drivers.

Today, just a few weeks before its 73rd anniversary, Abarth introduces its new range for 2022, which pays homage to the inventiveness of its founder Carlo Abarth (1908 – 1979).

Now available in two models and power levels, the Abarth 595 with 165hp and Abarth 695 with 180hp have special features to provide for both customers who are more concerned with style and those for whom performance is a must. Both versions offer thrilling performance, a roaring exhaust, an irreverent and playful, yet bold, style and, of course, the joy of driving.

With these options, customers can build an Abarth best fit for their tastes and needs, thanks to the four upgrades made with the most authentic Abarth traditions in mind. While preserving the brand’s dual soul, today a customised driving experience can still be achieved with one of four conversion upgrades.

The Abarth 595 can be equipped as either the Turismo, more focused on style, or the F595, which emphasises performance. Similarly, the already exclusive Abarth 695 can be further customised as either the refined Turismo or with the sportier Competizione.

Finally, seven specification packs have been created for customers who desire an even more comprehensive vehicle. They combine the most popular options, with significant financial savings, and are available on both models (except for the Racing Style Pack, which is exclusive to the Abarth 695 Hatchback).

One of the most significant features of the Racing Style Pack is the Spoiler ad Assetto Variabile – adjustable to 12 positions, with an inclination from 0° to 60° – which allows for an increase in aerodynamic load, resulting in improved stability on bends and greater responsiveness in mixed sections. In the maximum inclination position (60°), the spoiler increases the aerodynamic load by up to 42 kilograms at a speed of 124mph. This sporty feature calls back to the world of racing and the Scorpion’s legendary history within it.

The Abarth 595: 165hp of pure adrenaline

The 595 model is the entry-level model of the Abarth range and offers a series of amenities, which ensures the enjoyment and pleasure of driving a Scorpion vehicle.

The silhouette is enhanced by 16-inch alloy wheels, a double chrome exhaust, front fog lamps and mirror caps in body colour. The internal mouldings and door handles are satin chromed. Plus, the grey dashboard fascia perfectly matches the black fabric of the seats, the leather of the cockpit, the steering wheel and gear knob.

Finishing off the sporty equipment, there are stainless-steel pedal caps — a racing touch which works well with the flat-bottom steering wheel with a focal point, designed for more effective sporty driving. These aesthetic features reflect the typical values of style and comfort of Italian granturismo. However, the new Abarth 595 is also a balanced expression of sportiness, as demonstrated by its Koni rear suspension and Abarth’s special, high-performing braking system which offers the most in safety thanks to its 284-mm front and 240-mm rear ventilated discs.

The beating heart of the new Abarth 595 is the 165hp, 1.4 T-jet Euro 6D Final engine, equipped with an increased Garrett turbocharge with a geometric compression ratio of 9:1. This combination provides a top speed of 135mph, and fifth gear acceleration from 50 to 75mph in 7.8 seconds. The powertrain in the Tatuus single-seater, which races in the Italian and German Formula 4 Championship, is derived from this same engine. It comes with manual transmission but can be fitted by request with 5-speed automatic transmission with paddles on the steering wheel when upgraded to a 595 Turismo or F595.

It accelerates from 0-62mph in 7.3 seconds, with manual transmission, and in 7.4 seconds, with sequential automatic transmission. Lastly, in terms of technology, the Abarth 595 offers DAB radio as standard with a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and compatibility with Android AutoTM.

The 595 Turismo, the ideal choice for a modern and elegant driver

Available for the hatchback or convertible Abarth 595 model, the 595 Turismo combines the best in sportiness and exclusivity in the great tradition of Italian granturismo. Important elements of design come together to create this upgraded trim pack, including satin chrome mirror caps, light Granturismo 17-inch alloy wheels, a grey dashboard fascia, a dedicated steering wheel, a special badge on the body, automatic climate control, 3D Navigation system and black or brown leather upholstered seats.

The F595 for motorsport enthusiasts

The Abarth 595 customer can go for further customisation with the F595: a concentration of racing features, capable of captivating motorsport enthusiasts who expect the highest performance from their cars. One of the most significant features is the Record Monza Sovrapposto exhaust system. It is an evolution in the iconic Record Monza system, with a new configuration and four pipes — two per side — which are vertically stacked. The exhaust valve is controlled the through the scorpion button on the dashboard. This allows the driver to choose, with a simple push of a button, between the sounds of a gentleman driver and Abarth’s more traditional, deeper roar. Finishing off the F595, there are Koni frontal suspension roads, automatic climate control, 3D Navigation system, 17-inch alloy wheels and the special F595 badge which pays homage to Formula 4, for whom Abarth is the exclusive engine supplier in Italy, Germany and the UK.

The 180hp Abarth 695, the range’s unrivalled top model

The new Abarth 695 stands out for its distinctive, high-performing style and is dedicated to those who never give up on turning a drive into an exhilarating experience. Compared to the equipment already present on the 595 model, the aggressive 695 adds some elements which enhance its sportiness, like its Sabelt Fabric seat with Matt grey shell, automatic climate control, 3D Navigation system and special 17-inch alloy wheels.

Plus, it includes the famous Record Monza exhaust system with its unmistakable roar, which has accompanied generations of Abarth drivers and always been synonymous with power and performance.

The new Abarth 695 is equipped with a powerful 1.4 T-jet engine which supplies 180hp of power and 250Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm with a top speed of 140mph and acceleration from 0 to 62mph in just 6.7 seconds. The same sportiness applies to the Koni FSD shock absorbers on both axles and the powerful braking system which features red, front 4-piston Brembo calipers and 305mm front and 240mm rear ventilated discs. This allows one to quickly accelerate and brake effectively, which is a must for an enjoyable, sporty drive.

In addition to its extraordinary performance, the new Abarth 695 provides refined style, as can be seen in some of its tar cold grey details: from the moulding to the door handles, and the mirror caps.

The same colour choice creates a unique dashboard fascia, which has always been an iconic element of the Abarth model. The exclusiveness of the materials can also be easily seen in the Alcantara-upholstered cockpit, in the steering wheel which combines Alcantara and carbon fibre, and in the aluminium gear knob. The alternation of fine materials and more technological elements of design creates a unique and exclusive combination in this market segment.

The 695 Turismo, bringing unmistakable style

For sporty customers and connoisseurs of fine materials, the Scorpion brand has created the 695 Turismo, which enhances the stylistic characteristics of the Abarth 695 in the hatchback or convertible models. This can be immediately seen once inside the cockpit, the leather seats in two colours — black or brown — and the Alcantara-upholstered dashboard fascia stand out. Everything is made even more exclusive with the 17-inch alloy wheels and the 695 Turismo badge. A sunroof is included in the pack to provide an extraordinary, open-air drive.

The 695 Competizione, the roots of the Abarth elaboration

The 695 Competizione is an authentic concentration of exclusivity, performance, and racing spirit. Available on the Abarth 695 it turns a basic model into a vehicle for expert drivers. This can be seen in its Record Monza Sovrapposto exhaust system with titanium pipes which provides both sound and driving pleasure. The same goes for the Sabelt seats with red stitching and carbon shell which guarantee greater lateral support and are perfect for sporty driving. Equipped with a carbon shell and made in fabric, they are manufactured with specific materials to ensure greater grip.

Lastly, customers purchasing the 695 Competizione can choose between the mechanical limited slip differential (as standard), which improves traction in difficult conditions and uneven roads, or the Abarth robotised sequential gearbox with steering wheel paddles. Highlighted on the body, there is the 695 Competizione badge, whose roots go way back in the brand’s history.

Pricing