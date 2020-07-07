The 21st season of the Master Maserati driving courses begins, with a complete offering of sporty driving courses. In fact, this year the Master Maserati calendar includes a total of seven events (with various formats) at the Varano de’ Melegari circuit in Italy, from 3 July to 23 October 2020.

The Master Maserati driving courses have introduced specific preventive measures and special protocols to minimise any health risks during the activities and to enable customers to enjoy themselves in conditions of the greatest safety.

For more than 20 years, Maserati’s driving courses have been enabling participants to drive the entire model range, from legends like the GranTurismo MC GT4 to the latest offerings like the Levante Trofeo, and gain a personal insight into the secrets of racetrack driving. Each attendee receives individual tuition by a team of professional drivers and a personal instructor, backed up by detailed video analysis and full telemetry support.

Courses are run in partnership with the Scuderia de Adamich, whose pool of instructors has been further expanded this year to over 100 worldwide. Scuderia de Adamich has been a partner and coordinator of the Master Maserati driving courses since 1999, and thanks to this strong, enduring relationship, has been able to refine various methodologies and multiple courses over time.

Starting this year, Master Maserati driving courses offer no fewer than five different formats. Four of the courses focus on circuit driving at the “Riccardo Paletti” track at Varano de’ Melegari. They are tailored for varying levels of proficiency and take place under the watchful eye of fully qualified racing drivers. To ensure a truly unforgettable experience, the cars include the GranTurismo, Ghibli, Levante and the powerful GranTurismo MC GT4.

Finally, there is a further course specifically for companies seeking to develop and consolidate team spirit, making full use of the fun and ethos of a unique driving course such as the Master Maserati.

The 2020 edition sees the introduction of a special addition for companions, with packages of one or two days (depending on the chosen format) with a customised programme at the nearby Fidenza Village luxury shopping centre.

Since 1999, a total of more than 550 Master Maserati driving courses have been held, with more than 700 days on the circuit. Over 7,000 clients from more than 50 different countries have taken the wheel of the different models, with a particularly large proportion (32%) of non-European Maserati fans, from Asian countries and the United States of America above all.

Over these twenty years, about 30 different Maserati models have been used, and for 2020, the high-performance 580 hp Levante Trofeo V8 will join the pool of vehicles being used.

The 2020 Master Maserati programme offers the following courses:

PRACTICE

The Master Maserati Practice Course lasts half a day and enables attendees to drive the sportiest models in the range and to savour the Brand’s trademark power, performance and driving pleasure. The programme includes sessions with an onboard instructor, power oversteering on a low-grip surface, driving performance videos and an end-of-course awards ceremony.

Dates: 3 July, 8 September and 12 October 2020

Participants: up to a maximum of 30

Price: € 790.00 plus VAT and € 100.00 plus VAT for each non-driving guest.

QUALIFYING

The Qualifying Course is a full day, partnered by the latest, sportiest versions of the GranTurismo, Ghibli and Levante. The Qualifying programme is even more intense than the Practice course, with more fast-handling sessions, driver lap tables, video analysis and onboard telemetry, allowing participants to perfect their style and fine-tune their driving talents.

Dates: 23 July and 15 September 2020

Participants: up to a maximum of 30

Price: € 1,950.00 plus VAT and € 100.00 plus VAT for each non-driving guest.

Accommodation package: € 150 plus VAT.

RACE

On the Master Maserati Race course, more advanced participants hone their skills still further and discover the true track performance of the Levante Trofeo, Levante S, Levante GTS, Ghibli S Q4, GranTurismo and GT4 during a full day spent at the track. The programme includes in-depth personalised sessions, quick laps, safety car and race procedures, as well as high-precision, high-performance track driving in the awesome GranTurismo MC GT4.

Dates: 8 October 2020

Participants: up to a maximum of 12

Price: € 3,900.00 plus VAT and € 100.00 plus VAT for each non-driving guest.

Accommodation package: € 150 plus VAT.

MASTER

The top level of driving experience, the Master Course comprises two full days, spent gaining in-depth knowledge of the GranTurismo, Ghibli and Levante in their sportiest versions, as well as the immensely powerful GranTurismo GT4. This course provides specialisation in driving techniques at the wheel of a proper track car, and includes exclusive elements such as a special driver’s kit, laps with four-time world GT champion, Andrea Bertolini, and access to Med-Ex physiotherapists to help with any stresses and strains from the G forces. At the end of Day 1, an exclusive dinner is arranged for all drivers.

Dates: 22 and 23 October 2020

Participants: up to a maximum of 12

Price: € 4,950.00 plus VAT and € 200.00 plus VAT for each non-driving guest.

Accommodation package: € 300 plus VAT.

INCENTIVE COURSES FOR CORPORATE EVENTS

The Incentive courses, intended as corporate events, are specifically designed to foster team bonding, through the fun and unique characteristics of a Master Maserati driving course.

The package comprises a motivational programme custom-designed to suit the interests and needs of any business, team or VIP client, with the ability to cater for groups of up to 100 for however many driving days are required.

The Varano de’ Melegari circuit nature reserve also features an off-road course that can be used for corporate events. This zone is equipped with artificial wooden obstacles in an off-road area to make the experience even more challenging, and enables participants to improve their techniques in driving across bridges, twists, banked stretches and test benches.

Lastly, the driving can also be combined with cultural activities, including a private visit to the Panini Motor Museum in Modena, local gastronomic experiences or a factory tour of the historic Maserati plant in Modena, completely refurbished to house production of the new Maserati MC20 supercar.

Further information is available on the website: www.mastermaserati.com