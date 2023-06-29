The new smart #1 – UK specification and pricing revealed

Milton Keynes, 25 April 2023 – The new all-electric smart #1 will arrive on UK shores later this summer, signalling the start of an exciting new era for the smart brand. The compact SUV offers unprecedented levels of design and build quality in addition to an exceptionally well-equipped standard specification. Initially available in three production variants – Pro+, Premium and BRABUS – as well as a highly exclusive Launch Edition, the #1 is priced from just £35,950 on the road (OTR), underscoring smart’s dedication to offering remarkable value for money.

Marking a new chapter for smart off the road as well as on it, the #1 is the first car to be available online through smart’s direct-to-customer service in addition to its nationwide retailer network, as the brand continues to build on its foundations as a leading light in affordable and accessible electric vehicles.

Leading the charge

Over two decades since it first entered the UK market with the revolutionary fortwo, smart is once again leading the way in the field of efficient, innovative mobility. The brand has long been at the forefront of electric vehicle development, launching its first EV test programme over 15 years ago, and becoming the first established automotive marque to complete the transition from internal combustion to fully electric power in 2019. With the #1, smart combines the expertise derived from its years at the vanguard of electrification with the premium design of Mercedes-Benz and the advanced engineering power of Geely’s BEV-dedicated SEA platform, to deliver next-generation mobility today.

The proportions of the #1 take a different design direction to that of the diminutive city cars for which the brand is known, expanding smart’s appeal and broadening its audience. Despite this, smart’s dedication to efficiency continues in the new car’s use of space, all-electric powertrain, and excellent value for money. By combining this ethos with the SUV body style, premium build quality and state-of-the-art features which modern buyers demand, the #1 offers a compelling combination of size and space, luxury and frugality.

“We are very proud of what we achieved with the smart #1,” said David Browne, CEO, smart UK. “From the exceptional standard specification of the entry level Pro+, which offers features usually associated with luxury cars, to the incredible performance of BRABUS, which leaves purpose-built sports cars trailing in its wake. We look forward to the media and public alike getting to experience the entire #1 line-up as we build toward our full market launch later this summer.”

Clearly priced to perform

Initially available to UK buyers in Pro+, Premium and limited-edition Launch Edition trim levels, as well as an exhilarating BRABUS variant, the #1 offers drivers class-leading performance and safety in addition to an exceptional level of standard specification. What’s more, smart’s fair and transparent haggle-free pricing ensures that customers can have confidence in the value of their purchase whether they buy online or through a retailer.

The smart #1 Pro+ offers everything needed for modern e-mobility – and so much more. Priced from £35,950 on the road, the Pro+ offers a remarkably well-equipped standard specification with an extensive range of driving assistance systems, panoramic sunroof, ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), heated seats, a 360-degree surround camera, intelligent voice assistance, LED lights and a powered tailgate. With anxiety-busting WLTP range of 260 miles and smile-inducing 0-62mph performance of 6.7 seconds, the Pro+ makes every journey an event.

In addition to the features already available on the Pro+, the smart #1 Premium offers a sound system by Beats, a Head-Up Display (HUD), CyberSparks+ Matrix LED headlights and APA (Automatic Parking Assist). Priced from £38,950, the Premium offers an even greater WLTP range of 273 miles with a state-of-the-art silicon carbide invertor and heat pump for improved response and efficiency, as well as a 22kW three-phase on board charger for 10-80% AC charging in less than three hours.

The exclusive smart #1 Launch Edition is a special statement for those who cannot wait to experience the new era of smart. Combining unique design traits and exclusive aesthetics with the long feature list of the Premium, just 100 UK examples of the Launch Edition will be available from £39,450.

The smart #1 BRABUS, opens a completely new chapter for smart and BRABUS, continuing a story that the two brands have been writing since 2003.

Priced from £43,450, the #1 BRABUS sets standards unmatched by any rival at its price point. Signalling its intentions with a range of design cues including more aggressive styling, bonnet vents, unique contrast paint and 19-inch Dynamo wheels, the transformation continues within, where an Alcantara steering wheel, microfibre suede seats and headrests with BRABUS design stitching add to the sporty feel of the car alongside red seatbelts and metal pedals.

Naturally, the performance of the smart #1 BRABUS also leaves rivals in its wake, with the standard 200 kW of power increased to 315 kW and torque up from 343 Nm to 584 Nm. With all-wheel drive to ensure traction and aid acceleration, as well as a specifically calibrated BRABUS driving mode, this results in an even more thrilling smart experience, unleashing the full potential of the car for incredible 0-62mph performance of just 3.9 seconds.

“For us at BRABUS, partnering with smart feels completely natural, as we both keep on challenging the status quo to improve our brands and products further,” said Constantin Buschmann, CEO of BRABUS. “For the #1 we keep on pushing the envelope of our partnership to integrate the essence of BRABUS into a very capable car and future-oriented mobility concept, that is accessible for a wide variety of people. We are very happy with the result and see the #1 as a more than worthy starting point for a new era of our great relationship with smart going forward.”

The elegance of efficiency

Based on Geely’s EV-specific SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) platform and staying true to smart’s long-standing drive for practicality, efficiency and style, the #1 makes full use of its 2750mm wheelbase with a spacious five-seat cabin and up to 421 litres of luggage space thanks to a standard sliding second row (986 litres with the rear seats folded down).

Designed with tomorrow in mind, the #1’s practicality and economy are belied by its sophisticated exterior and interior styling. Conceived by the Mercedes-Benz global design team, the #1’s simple yet elegant features include a floating halo roof, concealed door handles and 19-inch alloy wheels.

With a drag coefficient of just 0.29 Cd, the sleek lines and flowing curves of the #1 are for far more than just show, however, optimising the car’s aerodynamic efficiency and maximising its range.

The confidence to explore

The smart #1 is not only designed for style and performance, but also to be among the safest vehicles on the road. Its exceptional build quality and suite of advanced assistance systems both contribute to the highest standards for active and passive safety.

Having received the full five stars in the industry standard EURO NCAP safety tests, the #1 furthered its credentials with a second-place finish in the prestigious What Car? Safety Award 2023, also achieving one of the highest Adult Occupant protection scores of the year with 96%.

“The smart #1 demonstrates that it is possible to make an affordable small electric car that is also safer than many larger models,” said the judges. “This is a significant achievement; small cars have to work harder than larger ones to get top safety scores, because they’re lighter and there’s less metal to absorb an impact. With an 88% score, the #1 also does well in the safety assist tests, and that means there’s less likelihood of the car being involved in a collision in the first place.”

The high level of standard driver assistance features that every #1 comes equipped with includes: BSM (Blind Spot Monitoring), EAB (Emergency Autonomous Braking), HWA (Highway Assist), EMA (Evasive Manoeuvre Assist), ELKA (Emergency Lane Keep Assist), TJA (Traffic Jam Assist) and ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) with Stop&Go.

In addition to its outstanding safety, the build-quality and reliability of the smart #1 gives owners the confidence to explore. Every car includes an Integrated Service Package covering servicing and wear and tear items for 3 years / 30,000 miles, a high-voltage battery warranty covering 8 years / 125,000 miles, and Roadside Assistance for up to 8 years / 100,000 miles if maintained at a smart aftersales partner.

Making smart connections

Connecting people, places and experiences is the essence of mobility. The #1 is built to achieve exactly this through a pure and immersive driving experience, helping the driver focus on what’s really important while offering support, assistance and all the creature comforts they want and need.

Users benefit not only from the presence of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, but also from an outstanding human-tech balance ensured by a partnership with ECARX, experts in software and hardware integration. The powerhouse partnership is driving the transformation of vehicles into fully integrated information, communication and transportation devices, with the #1 being the first joint project to redefine the user experience in a smooth, efficient, and enjoyable way.

Built on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8155 intelligent chipset with 7nm process technology and an 8-core CPU processor – making it the strongest mass-produced car-level chip presently on the market – and combined with ECARX’s self-developed software stack, the smart #1 boasts one of the most advanced infotainment platforms available today.

Displayed via a 12.8-inch high-definition central control screen with a resolution of 1920×1080, the system offers a seamless technology and connectivity experience tailored to the user. Shortcut icons to the most popular functions, a one-click drop-down menu for the most frequently used vehicle controls, media operation direct from the home screen via a dynamic widget and split screen functionality for simultaneous camera-view and navigation are just some of the ways that smart OS from ECARX makes interactions efficient, smooth and enjoyable.

A fast-reacting touchscreen with multi-language voice input, “Inspiring Planet” design concept, and smart’s own fox AI assistant avatar further guarantee a driving experience that looks like no other, while the standard (in Premium trim and above) 640w Beats sound system (consisting of amplifier module, 13 speakers including a sub-woofer, and in-vehicle tuning by top experts from Beats) ensure it sounds like no other too.

Colourful ambient lighting with 64 colours and pre-configured themes illustrates a brand-new user experience, while a wide spectrum of third-party apps transform the cabin into an additional living space, including music streaming (with Spotify pre-installed as standard), podcasting, and in car games.

A standard 4G WiFi hotspot is complemented by a one-year trial of the Premium Connectivity Package (including unlimited data, stolen vehicle tracking and map updates). Dynamic upgradeability via over the air (OTA) updates will ensure a refreshed user experience over time while bringing functional enhancements and new functionalities to continuously improve the user experience.

The smart way to buy a new car

The introduction of the new #1 sees smart’s business and sales model adopt a fully integrated, online, direct-to-customer approach in addition to its well-organized retailer network, which will continue to provide the reassurance of a high-quality, professional contact point for customers.

For this new digital era, the smart mobility lease and PCP programmes utilise the integrated financial services offering of ALD. The new system keeps complexity low and enables a simple ordering process for customers, allowing them to buy or lease a #1 quickly and easily, with no paper contracts needed.

Thanks to smart’s fair and transparent, haggle-free pricing, customers can rest assured that they are getting the best deal no matter how they choose to buy. For those who prefer the knowledge and guidance of a retailer, smart’s nationwide network already includes 22 sales and after-sales locations across the UK, with further expansion planned and announcements on additional sites to be made in due course.

“In combining a quick, convenient, direct-to-consumer model with the expertise and guidance of a nationwide retailer network, smart really is offering customers the best of both worlds,” said David Browne, CEO, smart UK. “We will soon be embarking on a tour of our UK retailer network, giving new and existing customers an opportunity to see the new #1 in the metal. I personally can’t wait to see public’s reaction to what we at smart believe is a fantastic product for an incredibly compelling price.”

Vehicle specification

Pro + Premium BRABUS RRP (OTR) £35,950 £38,950 £43,450 Drivetrain Single motor, RWD Single motor, RWD Dual motor, AWD Power output (kW) 200 200 315 0-62mph (secs) 6.7 6.7 3.9 Range (miles) (WLTP) 260 273 248 Battery 62kWh NCM 62kWh NCM 62kWh NCM DC charging (150kW)* <30 min <30 min <30 min AC charging* < 7.5 hours (7.4kW) < 3 hours (22kW) < 3 hours (22kW) NCAP rating 5-star 5-star 5-star Vehicle warranty 3 years, unlimited mileage 3 years, unlimited mileage 3 years, unlimited mileage High-voltage battery warranty 8 years or 125,000 miles 8 years or 125,000 miles 8 years or 125,000 miles Length (mm) 4270 4270 4300 Width (mm) 1822 1822 1822 Height (mm) 1636 1636 1636 Wheelbase (mm) 2750 2750 2750 Luggage capacity (L) 421 411 411 Max. luggage capacity (L) 986 976 976 Towing capacity (kg) 1600 1600 1600 Weight (kg) 1788 1800 1900

*10 -80% battery capacity

Please follow and like us: