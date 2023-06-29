Hennessey transforms Ford Raptor R into fierce 700-hp V8-powered VelociRaptoR 6×6

Hennessey transforms Ford Raptor R, with its supercharged 5.2-liter V8, into a formidable 6×6 supertruck

Sealy, Texas (April 25, 2023) – Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has transformed the range-topping Ford F-150 Raptor R into a six-wheel-drive supertruck with the announcement of its new ‘VelociRaptoR 6×6’.

The ‘VelociRaptoR 6×6’, which utilizes a third-generation Ford F-150 Raptor R as its foundation, boasts an extended boxed frame and a second, fully functional, locking rear axle – tractive grip is improved by more than 50 percent. The suspension features live valve Fox dampers, and Brembo performance brakes ensure strong stopping power. A three-inch lift raises the body in preparation for Hennessey’s custom 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 37-inch off-road tires. Lastly, an expansive 8-foot (2.4 meters) long load bed replaces the stock 5.5-foot (1.67-meter) bed – cargo capacity is improved by more than 45 percent.

Complementing the mechanical upgrades are new front and rear bumpers, LED lights, and Hennessey VelociRaptoR badging. The resulting ‘VelociRaptoR 6×6’ is a beastly machine nearly 27 feet long, roughly 7 feet tall, and 7 feet wide – with a curb weight of approximately 6,500 pounds.

The burly Ford Raptor R engine, a supercharged 5.2-liter V8, is untouched. It boasts a formidable 700 bhp @ 6,650 rpm and 640 lb-ft torque @ 4,250 rpm. That’s enough power to ensure that the commanding ‘VelociRaptoR 6×6’ dominates both on- and off-road.

Taking these power-packed trucks to the extreme ‘6×6’ stage is second nature to Hennessey’s engineers. The company is the world’s largest producer of modified Ford F-150 Raptors. It has built thousands of high-performance VelociRaptor trucks for customers around the globe, and it’s colossal 6×6 remains one of its most astounding builds.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “The supercharged V8 in the Raptor R perfectly complements our limited edition ‘VelociRaptoR 6×6’ package. The upgrade boosts traction and improves utility, which makes the 6×6 practical and functional. It’s a real blast to drive – I consider it a go-anywhere supertruck with head-turning stage presence!”

Hennessey has made a range of exclusive and competent 6×6 trucks, including the RAM-based MAMMOTH 6×6 TRX and Chevrolet-based Goliath 6×6 Silverado. Last year, Hennessey began offering its third-generation Ford F-150 Raptor upgrade, the twin-turbocharged V6 ‘VelociRaptor 600 6×6’.

The new ‘VelociRaptoR 6×6’ is priced from $499,999, including the base Ford F-150 Raptor R. Hennessey prides itself on the quality of its vehicles and workmanship. As such, the ‘VelociRaptoR 6×6’ benefits from a comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty. Available for international shipping, the new Hennessey ‘VelociRaptoR 6×6’ can be ordered now through authorized Ford retailers or directly with Hennessey by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

Specifications: Hennessey VelociRaptoR 6×6

VELOCIRAPTOR 6×6 UPGRADES TO FORD F-150 RAPTOR R 6×6 Locking Rear Axles 8-Foot Load Bed Velociraptor Front Bumper Front LED Light Bar in Front Bumper Velociraptor Rear Bumper 20-Inch Hennessey Wheels 37-Inch Off-Road Tires Brembo Performance Brakes Fox ‘Live Valve’ Shocks Front Suspension Leveling Kit 3-Inches Overall Lift Professional Installation Road Testing (Up To 400 Miles) Hennessey & VelociRaptoR Exterior Badging Serial Numbered Interior Plaque & Engine Bay Plaque 3-year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty

Package prices & contents subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.

