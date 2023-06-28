Six weeks of Summer Movie Madness at The Broadway

The Broadway’s ‘Summer Movie Madness’ kicks off on Wednesday 26 July and will run until Thursday 31 August. The Centre is hosting six weeks of interactive character visits and exciting performances for all the family to enjoy throughout the holidays, starting with a visit from Barbie.

Each week on a Wednesday and Thursday from 11 – 4pm The Broadway will have characters from movie blockbusters in the Centre to meet and greet fans, take selfies and interact with shoppers.

The full list of character visits and dates are as follows:

Wednesday 26 July- Barbie

Thursday 27 July- Spiderman and Batman

Wednesday 02 August – Chase

Thursday 03 August – Captain America and Iron Man

Wednesday 09 August – Bing

Thursday 10 August- Anna and Elsa

Wednesday 16 August- JJ Cocomelon

Thursday 17- Beauty and The Beast

Wednesday 23 August- Teenage Ninja Turtles

Thursday 24 August- Aladdin and Jasmine

Wednesday 30 August- Sonics and Tails

Thursday 31 August- Deadpool and Wolverine

Ian Ward, general manager of The Broadway said: “I’m thrilled to announce an exciting summer full of activity at the Centre. The Broadway will be inviting more than 20 characters to the Centre throughout the school holidays to entertain shoppers and give people the chance to meet their favourite movie characters!”

The characters will be meeting and greeting fans each week from 11 – 4pm outside of M&S and Superdry. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as there will be a queueing system in place to ensure they get a chance for a selfie and catch any performances.

The Broadway has more than 80 retail stores and over 20 eateries, plus a six-screen boutique cinema.

To find out more and to book a session at The Broadway, please visit:

https://broadwaybradford.com/events/

