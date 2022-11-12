The American backyard is one of the largest in the world. It’s estimated that the average American backyard is about 23,000 square feet. That’s about five acres! This can depend on your state, with some state averages going only as high as 1,000 square feet. But that’s still a huge size, and it can be hard to design it correctly.

Your backyard is an extension of your home and should be a place to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Here are a few ideas to start creating the perfect American backyard.

Relaxation

No matter your backyard size, there should be a designated relaxation area. It’s all about improving your living space outside the confines of your home. Here are four different ways to do that.

Build a Patio

One of the best extensions is building a patio. Not only does it give you a flat surface to set up outdoor furniture, but it also adds value to your home. If you have the space and budget, consider adding outdoor fire pits for ambiance and warmth during cooler months. It’s also great if you’re planning to hold a party or barbecue.

Gazebo or Pergola

Adding a gazebo or pergola adds a touch of elegance to your backyard. It can also provide shade for those hot summer days. You can also hang string lights for added ambiance in the evening.

Water Feature

Adding a water feature like a small pond or fountain can create a soothing and tranquil atmosphere. If you have the space and budget, consider adding a pool or hot tub for ultimate relaxation.

Proper Lighting

Proper lighting in your backyard can make it usable during the evening hours. Consider adding solar or LED lights along pathways and relaxation areas for safety and ambiance.

Play Area

If you have children or grandchildren, they need a place to play! Studies have found that children have at least 60 minutes of physical activity daily. Adults also need exercise, and playing with other people in the household can do that. Here are some ideas for a dedicated play area in your home.

Mini-Basketball Court

Consider adding a mini-basketball court for family fun if you have a large backyard. It can also be used for other sports, such as volleyball or badminton.

Outdoor Playset

Adding an outdoor playset with swings, slides, and climbing structures is a great way to encourage physical activity in children. Make sure to add a soft ground surface, such as mulch, to create a safe play area.

Trampoline

Adding a trampoline provides children entertainment, encourages physical activity, and improves coordination and balance. Make sure to add a safety net for added protection.

Entertainment

Entertainment is one of the essential aspects of a perfect backyard. Here are some ideas for a fun and interactive area in your backyard.

Outdoor Kitchen or Barbecue Area

Adding an outdoor kitchen or barbecue area is great for entertaining friends and family. It can also be used for everyday meals during warmer months. Consider adding counter space, grills, and storage options like cabinets or refrigerators.

Outdoor Movie Screening Area

Create an entertainment area by setting up an outdoor movie screen and projector. This is great for movie nights with the household or hosting a party with friends. Make sure to add comfortable seating and blankets for added coziness.

Gardening

Not everyone enjoys spending time outdoors in the yard, but if you do, why not add a garden? Gardening is one of the healthiest activities you can do nowadays, and every perfect backyard has at least a small garden. Here’s how you can get started.

Landscaping

Landscaping is a great way to enhance your backyard’s appearance and add some plants and flowers. Consider adding a mix of shrubs, trees, and flower beds for color and variety.

Vegetable Garden

Adding a vegetable garden beautifies your backyard and provides fresh produce for meals. Make sure to research the best vegetables and the proper techniques for growing them successfully.

Herb Garden

A herb garden is an excellent addition for those who enjoy cooking with fresh herbs. Consider adding popular herbs like basil, rosemary, cilantro, thyme, and mint. They can also add fragrance to your backyard.

Vertical Garden

If you have limited space in your backyard, consider creating a vertical garden by hanging planters or planting on walls and fences. This is a great way to maximize growing space and add visual interest to your backyard.

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution for the perfect American backyard – it depends on your personal preferences and needs. But whether you’re looking for a place to relax, play, or garden, there are plenty of ways to create an outdoor space perfect for you and your family. Regardless of the features you choose to add to your backyard, remember that it should reflect your style and interests.