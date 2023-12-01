The Perfect Timing for a Christmas Gift with the Limited Edition GMT Watches From The Camden Watch Company

Finding the right gift to give anyone can be daunting at the best of times but Christmas seems to be even more difficult. So giving a watch can be something to help the receiver to remind them of the giver every day.

And even more important is giving a watch which is limited edition. The British independent designers over at The Camden Watch Company have just released new additions to their GMT range, limited to 50 timepieces each as part of their “Design Lab” releases (they have a special caseback with the words “first batch” engraved), making them truly special gifts.

The Camden Watch Company’s No.27 GMT pays tribute to the rich maritime history of Greenwich and Great Britain in general. In 1880, Greenwich Mean Time become the legal standard time across the island of Great Britain, and has since become the time upon which all other time zones across the globe are based.

The new limited edition green dial features a stainless steel case and a tan strap for £155 (also available with a stainless steel mesh strap) whilst the new limited oxblood dial features a rose gold case and an oxblood leather strap for £165 (also available on a rose gold mesh strap). The timepieces feature a Swiss Quartz movement.

Available online at www.camdenwatchcompany.com and in their Camden Stalls store in London.

And be sure to shop small business this Saturday, 2nd December. The Camden Watch Company is one of 100 small business selected by American Express to encourage consumers to shop independent on Small Business Saturday.