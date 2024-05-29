The Quirky Side of Politics: A Light-hearted Survey of British Politicians

As the UK gears up for the upcoming general elections, it’s not all about policies, manifestos, and debates. Sometimes, it’s the quirky, human side of politicians that captures our imagination. Freebets.ie surveyed 2,500 Brits to get their take on some of the lighter, more entertaining aspects of our political figures. Here’s what they had to say:

Who has the best hair in politics?

Boris Johnson – 45%

Keir Starmer – 20%

Nicola Sturgeon – 15%

Rishi Sunak – 10%

Priti Patel – 10%

It’s no surprise that Boris Johnson’s distinctive blonde mop takes the lead. Love it or hate it, it’s definitely memorable!

Which politician would you want to grab a beer with?

Nigel Farage – 30%

Boris Johnson – 25%

Angela Rayner – 20%

Keir Starmer – 15%

Nicola Sturgeon** – 10%

Nigel Farage, known for his pub visits and down-to-earth persona, tops the list here. Boris Johnson follows closely, bringing his jovial personality to the table.

Who do you think could win a dance-off?

Theresa May – 35%

Boris Johnson – 25%

Rishi Sunak – 20%

Priti Patel – 10%

Angela Rayner – 10%

Theresa May, known for her history of busting moves, leads the pack, proving that politicians can indeed dance.

Which politician would you cast in a reality TV show?

Jacob Rees-Mogg – 40%

Boris Johnson – 30%

Diane Abbott – 15%

Nigel Farage – 10%

Keir Starmer – 5%

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s old-fashioned charm and unique personality make him a perfect candidate for reality TV, perhaps a modern twist on “Downton Abbey.”

Who has the best smile in politics?

Keir Starmer – 35%

Rishi Sunak – 30%

Nicola Sturgeon – 15%

Priti Patel – 10%

Angela Rayner – 10%

Keir Starmer’s sincere and warm smile wins over the public, with Rishi Sunak’s friendly demeanour not far behind.

Which politician do you think has the coolest catchphrases?

Boris Johnson – 40%

Nigel Farage – 25%

Keir Starmer – 15%

Nicola Sturgeon – 10%

Priti Patel – 10%

Boris Johnson’s memorable and often amusing phrases resonate with many, keeping him at the top of this list.

Who would you trust to babysit your pet?

Caroline Lucas – 35%

Keir Starmer – 25%

Nicola Sturgeon – 20%

Rishi Sunak – 10%

Angela Rayner – 10%

Caroline Lucas, known for her compassionate nature and environmental advocacy, is the favourite for this trustworthy task.

Which politician do you think would survive the longest on a deserted island?

Nigel Farage – 30%

Boris Johnson – 25%

Keir Starmer – 20%

Rishi Sunak – 15%

Nicola Sturgeon – 10%

Nigel Farage’s resourcefulness and rugged persona make him the top choice for surviving in the wild.

Which politician would make the best superhero?

Keir Starmer – 30%

Rishi Sunak – 25%

Angela Rayner – 20%

Nicola Sturgeon – 15%

Boris Johnson – 10%

Keir Starmer’s calm and collected demeanour earns him the top spot as the UK’s favourite potential superhero.

Who would make the best stand-up comedian?

Boris Johnson – 35%

Nigel Farage – 30%

Michael Gove – 20%

Angela Rayner – 10%

Keir Starmer – 5%

Boris Johnson’s wit and humorous speeches make him the crowd’s choice for stand-up comedy.

Which politician would you trust to plan your birthday party?

Boris Johnson – 30%

Angela Rayner – 25%

Keir Starmer – 20%

Nicola Sturgeon – 15%

Rishi Sunak – 10%

Angela Rayner’s lively and engaging personality makes her the go-to party planner among politicians.

Who is most likely to win a karaoke contest?

Boris Johnson – 30%

Angela Rayner – 25%

Keir Starmer – 20%

Nicola Sturgeon – 15%

Rishi Sunak – 10%

Boris Johnson’s bold and entertaining style seems to extend to karaoke, putting him in the lead.

Which politician would you trust to be your wingman/wingwoman on a night out?

Nigel Farage – 35%

Angela Rayner – 25%

Boris Johnson – 20%

Keir Starmer – 10%

Nicola Sturgeon*- 10%

Nigel Farage’s sociable and outgoing nature makes him the top choice for a night out on the town.

Who do you think would be the best at impersonating another politician?

Boris Johnson – 40%

Michael Gove – 25%

Nigel Farage – 20%

Keir Starmer – 10%

Angela Rayner – 5%

Boris Johnson’s flair for theatrics and mimicry puts him at the forefront of this entertaining category.

Political Analyst Graham Henderson from freebets.ie says:

This survey showcases the lighter, more human side of our politicians, highlighting their unique personalities beyond the political arena. As we head towards the general elections, it’s clear that Brits appreciate not just the policies, but also the quirks and charm that make each politician memorable.