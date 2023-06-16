The Race for Declan Rice Signature is Heating Up: Where Should He Go?

The Premier League has been blessed with some fantastic young talents over the past few seasons. Notably, Declan Rice, who has been a stable name in the West Ham United midfield. The 22-year-old Englishman has become one of the hottest properties in English football and is attracting attention from several elite clubs across Europe.

The burgeoning young midfielder has been the talk of the sports world over the past few days, with multiple reports suggesting that he is on the radar of several top clubs, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain. The Premier League trio is doing everything in their power to lure the midfielder away from the London Stadium, but where should he go, and what will he bring to the club he eventually settles at?

The answer to the first question is not a straightforward one as each of the interested parties could use Rice’s skill set for various reasons. However, assuming that most clubs are looking to strengthen their midfield, there are plenty of factors that come into play when deciding which club to join.

Manchester United

Manchester United has been the most consistent club for Rice’s signature for a long time now. The Red Devils have an impressive range of midfield talent in Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, and Nemanja Matic, but are still in the hunt for a new midfielder to add depth to their squad. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for long-term reinforcements and sees Declan Rice as the perfect player to build his midfield around.

Rice possesses excellent ball control and a fantastic defensive acumen that makes him a natural choice to replace Matic in midfield. The youngster’s drive, vision, and tactical understanding make him a valuable asset for Manchester United, who are in desperate need of someone to help the team dominate games. A partnership between Rice and Fernandes could work wonders for the Red Devils in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Chelsea

Chelsea is the other Premier League giant that has expressed an interest in the West Ham starlet. Reports have suggested that the Blues are planning a significant overhaul of their midfield and have identified Rice as a top priority transfer target.

The Blues have struggled in midfield for years, and the addition of Declan Rice could breathe new life into the team. Rice’s transition to Chelsea would be seamless as he has a history of working under Thomas Tuchel. The German was instrumental in his development during his time at Borussia Dortmund, and that relationship could convince Rice to opt for a move to Stamford Bridge instead of Old Trafford.

With N’Golo Kante nearing the end of his career, the Blues are in desperate need of a new midfield linchpin. Rice could be the answer to Chelsea’s problems in midfield, adding depth, stability, and exceptional ball-playing abilities to the team.

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain is the dark horse in the race for Declan Rice. The Parisians are in desperate need of a midfielder to replace the ageing Ander Herrera. Rice’s versatility and ability to play in different positions make him a valuable asset for any team, and Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of his playing style.

PSG has been heavily linked with several midfielders in recent weeks, including Eduardo Camavinga and Paul Pogba. Still, Rice is a cheaper, more realistic alternative in a financial climate where every penny counts. An estimated fee of £60-70 million is reasonable for Rice’s services, and that could be in PSG’s budget as the club looks to bolster their ranks ahead of a new era under Mauricio Pochettino.

Conclusion

Declan Rice’s future is up for discussion, and the race to sign the midfielder is heating up. The potential signing of Rice could be a defining moment in the history of any of the clubs interested in him. Manchester United, Chelsea, and PSG are all in need of midfield reinforcements, and Rice fits the bill perfectly.

The decision now rests with the 22-year-old to choose which club he wants to join. Deciding where to go would depend on several factors, including playing time, playing style, and the project that the club is pushing forward. Ultimately, the club that Rice decides to join will have a significant influence over his future as a midfielder.

It remains to be seen where Rice will end up, but one thing is for sure: if and when he does decide, any club that signs him will be getting a midfield general that will serve them for years to come.

