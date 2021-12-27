After two years of restrictions and lockdowns, Brits are going bigger and better with their festive decorations this year.

According to a survey of 1,204 adults carried out by leading lighting suppliers, Ultra LEDs, Brits around the country are spending more this Christmas to make the big day extra special.

On average, Brits have spent £355 on Christmas decorations this year. With nearly half (47%) saying that they’ve spent more compared to last year.

The survey further revealed what Brits have been spending this extra money on, with Christmas lights topping the list. Other items Brits are spending their money on include outdoor decorations, Christmas tree ornaments, wreaths and festive-themed bedding, blankets and cushions.

It’s the perfect time to drive around and look at Christmas lights, as 39% of Brits said they’ll be putting up an outdoor display to make their homes merry and bright. After two years of stress and uncertainty, 41% of those surveyed said Covid-19 made them want to decorate their homes to add a bit of cheer.

Over a quarter (27%) have turned to energy-efficient LED lights, as a way of making their festive displays stand out from the crowd while staying environmentally-friendly.

Discussing the survey results, Matthew Shaw, Head of Sales at Ultra LEDs said: “With many of us spending the majority of the past two years at home, it’s no surprise that Brits around the country are looking forward to a bigger and better Christmas.

“Our Festoon Lights have been really popular this year for decorating the home in time for the party season. Not only are they ideal for brightening up both your indoor and outdoor space, they also have energy-saving capabilities while delivering a high-quality performance.

“It’s the perfect way to spend time with our family and friends too. As cases start to rise and further restrictions are brought in, decorating the home and making it more festive is the ideal distraction.”

The top ten items Brits are spending more money on this year: