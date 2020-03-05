BRITISH and Asian bridal cultures are set to tie the knot at a unique North East wedding fair this weekend (Sunday).

On Sunday, 8 March, Rainton Arena, at Houghton-le-Spring, will hold its first ever Shaadi Exhibition.

And, along with the chance to view the region’s newest and largest wedding venue, visitors will be able to sample all the traditional ingredients of both British and Asian bridal celebrations.

More than 50 exhibitors will gather at the Arena, which can hold up to 2000 people, and along with stalls showcasing wedding photography, flowers and stationery, there will be Indian drummers and henna artists, demonstrating traditional wedding designs.

Jewellers will be displaying everything from wedding bands to ornate necklaces and bracelets, while a highlight of the event will be a catwalk show of Western and Asian bridal gowns and menswear.

Hair and make-up artists will be unveiling bridal looks for the big day, while a whole host of Instagram-able extras – from LED dance floors and video walls, to venue drapes and flower walls, will also be on show.

Indian caterers and North East cake decorators will be showcasing their skills, alongside prosecco trucks and mocktail stalls, wedding cars and even a horse and carriage.

And Rainton Arena’s owner, Jay Johal, said the Shaadi Exhibition looks set to not only be a first for the region, “because it crosses two cultures with very strong bridal traditions,” but also “a great source of inspiration for wedding couples.

“If you’re planning a big wedding then Rainton Arena is clearly an obvious choice,” he said. “Because not only can it accommodate a vast number of guests, but it also has 800 free parking spaces and superb catering facilities.

“Its real strength, however, lies in its versatility. It is the perfect blank canvas and that means no two weddings here would ever be the same.

“Couples can let their imaginations – and budgets – run riot and ensure their wedding is an event their guests will be talking about for a very long time to come.

“This Shaadi Exhibition will be a great way for couples to see what’s out there in terms of wedding suppliers, caterers and entertainers and to maybe seek inspiration from a different culture.”

The Shaadi Exhibition will take place from12 noon to 4pm and admission and parking are free of charge.

For further information visit www.raintonarena.co.uk.