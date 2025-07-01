Durata celebrates first fully qualified apprentice electrician

Middlesbrough-based Durata is proud to announce a major milestone in its apprenticeship programme as Lewis Allan becomes the first apprentice to successfully complete four years of training and officially qualify as a fully certified electrician.

This achievement, completed in May, marks a proud moment for Lewis and reflects Durata’s commitment to nurturing local talent, opening up pathways into the growing data centre industry, and giving individuals the opportunity to play a part in delivering projects across the UK, Europe, and the US.

Lewis, from Middlesbrough, embarked on his apprenticeship journey with Durata aged 16, directly after leaving King’s Academy.

He was keen for hands-on experience over traditional academic learning and he found the ideal opportunity when a position emerged with John McGee, Durata’s Managing Director.

Lewis said: “At 16 I was offered work on the tools at a job in Sunderland, to give me some experience and it developed from there.

“Even on my GCSE results day I was on site when I opened up the results and I was delighted because I had the grades to be offered an apprenticeship.”

Over the course of his apprenticeship, Lewis excelled in his college studies, completing Level 2 in his first year and Level 3 in his second. His learning extended far beyond the classroom, with block release periods allowing for longer periods of on-the-job training.

He said: “I was going to college for two or three weeks at a time rather than day release, then back to work for so many weeks, so that allowed me to be sent on projects in London, for example, for weeks at a time.

“Initially, I was labouring, watching electricians do their work, asking them questions, so I learned more because I was there seeing it rather than reading about it.”

Beyond formal qualifications, Lewis acquired vital industry certifications, including his IPAF, which qualifies him to operate various machinery, and (Site Supervisors Safety Training Scheme (SSSTS). The final, most demanding hurdle was the Achievement Measurement 2 (AM2) assessment, a comprehensive practical test.

He said: “The team at Durata was brilliant. I asked some of my colleagues to show me certain things I wasn’t sure of, the electricians all helped me. I’d rather not pretend to know things, so I ask questions to learn along the way.

“It felt brilliant when I knew the four years finally paid off and I obtained my Gold Card (from the Joint Industry Board). That can now open many doors for the future, the world is my oyster … it’s fantastic to complete something I set my heart on in my final year at school.”

Lewis’ apprenticeship at Durata provided him with unique travel opportunities, working on critical projects across the UK and in Germany.

He said: “I have been to Germany, every major city in the UK and Ireland, down to Kent, and even worked on big high-profile sites in Liverpool. I have seen so much, many different cultures that I would never have seen at my age.

“Durata has been fantastic. Omar was the one who pushed for me to have the opportunity to start, and has encouraged me to do more.”

Omar Yousef, the Project Director said: “From the moment Lewis joined us on work experience that summer after he left school, his dedication and eagerness to learn were exceptional.

“He has consistently shown a fantastic attitude, embracing every challenge and opportunity thrown his way. We’re incredibly proud to see him become our first qualified apprentice and exemplifies the local talent we aim to develop at Durata.”

Looking to the future, Lewis is keen to continue his professional development at a forward-thinking and evolving company such as Durata.

He said: “I have already spoken to the team about doing my testing and inspection qualifications now. I would like to develop my career further, I’m not sure exactly yet though as I have plenty of time on my side. I just want to enjoy this and see where it leads.”

Durata is committed to continuing its support for local talent through its growing apprenticeship programme, creating meaningful opportunities for young people across the North-East region to build lasting careers within an ambitious, forward thinking business.

*For further information about Durata and future opportunities visit duratauk.com