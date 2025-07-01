Investment in Sunderland water supplies

People in Sunderland are set to benefit from investment in the quality of their drinking water.

Northumbrian Water is preparing to renew 800 metres of water mains as part of a £150,000 investment. The replacement of the old pipes will add resilience to customers’ supplies, as well as ensuring people continue to receive high quality tap water from the company’s network.

Work is set to take place along North Hylton Road, starting on Monday, July 7, from the Riverbank Road junction, east to the Hollywood Avenue area. The project will be delivered by Northumbrian Water’s partner, United Living, working in sections along the road to reduce the impact outside individual properties.

Completion of the work is anticipated in early September.

During the work, a road closure will be in place for one week from Monday July 28 on Castletown Way. A short diversion for motorists will be signposted.

Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, Brian Hardy, said: “This is an important investment to help protect customers’ water supply and quality, long into the future.

“By renewing this section of water mains, we reduce the chances of bursts and disruption, but we know it will come with some impact while work takes place, so we will work to keep the community informed as we progress.”