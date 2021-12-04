THE SCRIPT DELIGHT FANS BY ANNOUNCING SCARBOROUGH OAT RETURN

The Script have followed their career-spanning greatest hits collection Tales From The Script going straight to Number 1 on the Official UK Album Chart by announcing a new headline show on the Yorkshire coast.

Tales From The Script – the band’s sixth chart-topping album – celebrates everything the trio have achieved in their 14 years together.

And those celebrations will continue deep into 2022 when they embark upon a Greatest Hits Tour that now includes a must-see date at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday July 14.

Tickets go on general sale via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com at 9am on Friday December 3.

The show at Scarborough OAT – Britain’s biggest open air concert arena – is a welcome return to the Yorkshire coast for The Script. The band – Danny O’Donoghue, Mark Sheehan and Glen Power – headlined the venue in 2018 and their fans have been asking for them to return ever since.

Peter Taylor, Scarborough OAT’s venue programmer, said: “Every time we tease the fact we have a new show to announce at the venue we are literally bombarded by fans demanding we announce it is The Script

“Well, today, we are absolutely delighted to announce this brilliant band are returning to Scarborough OAT next Summer. The last show here with Danny, Mark and Glen was a real highlight and we cannot wait to welcome them back.

“My advice to fans is to get your tickets early because this show is going to be something truly special!”

Since arriving on the scene in 2008, The Script have sold more than 30 million records and given us such global hits as We Cry, The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For The First Time, Hall Of Fame (featuring will.i.am) and Superheroes.

Tales From The Script topped the charts on its release last month. It followed in the footsteps of previous chart-topping albums The Script (2008), Science & Faith (2010), No Sound Without Silence (2014), Freedom Child (2017) and Sunsets & Full Moons (2019). The accomplishment means that The Script have now equalled the number of UK #1 albums achieved by iconic artists such as Arctic Monkeys, Pink Floyd and Radiohead.

On topping the chart again, frontman Danny O’Donoghue said: “We couldn’t have done this without The Script family. Thank you so much – this really, really means a lot because this is for our greatest hits, it’s like a lifetime of work. Hopefully you’ll see us on the road soon.”

Together with the new Scarborough OAT date, the Tales From The Script UK and European Tour includes a huge London show at The O2 and two homecoming performances at Dublin’s 3 Arena.

The Script join a stellar line-up of headliners at Scarborough OAT in 2022 which includes Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Bryan Adams, Simply Red, Crowded House and Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

FOLLOW THE SCRIPT:

WEBSITE / SPOTIFY / APPLE MUSIC / INSTAGRAM / TWITTER / FACEBOOK