The search is on for Darlington’s favourite flavour

A local coffee company is looking to find Darlington’s favourite flavour as part of its tenth birthday celebrations.

Beanies Flavour Coffee, which is based on the town’s Faverdale Industrial Estate, sells a range of more than 40 flavoured coffees – and is looking to find the town’s top taste.

It has already narrowed the choice down to the top 11, including the classics of nutty hazelnut and Irish cream, along with the more unusual tastes of cinder toffee and caramel popcorn. The Beanies team will now be visiting local business parks and events in the town centre to survey Darlington residents on their favourite flavour.

Mark Stangroom, Beanies’ Sales and Marketing director, said: “It’s our tenth anniversary this year and, as a Darlington born and bred business, we’re putting it to the people of the town to find their favourite.

“We’re constantly adding to our roster of flavours and we’re interested to see if it’s the classics or the new tastes that are going down well.”

Beanies was launched in 2013 to offer coffee lovers a choice of easy-to-make flavoured instant coffees, which are stocked by major retailers and independent retailers in the UK. The brand also sells in more than 35 countries and last year won the prestigious Queen’s Award for International Trade.

Mark added: “After launching with just three flavours ten years ago, we now offer over 40, but, for the purposes of this competition, we’ve narrowed it down to a more manageable 11.

“The next step is to head out to local business centres and events in the town to share some samples and ask coffee fans to fill in a nomination form, before officially crowning Darlington’s favourite flavour!”

For more information about Beanies and its range, visit https://beaniesflavourco.co.uk/

