The UK tech sector is in rude health, with recent statistics showing that its gross value added grew six times faster than the rest of the economy as a whole in 2018. Remarkably, British companies also received a third of the £30.4 billion which European tech businesses received in investments during 2019.

With the tech industry thriving, and offering job opportunities tailored towards an array of different skill sets, it has easily become one of the hottest sectors in which to work. In fact, the UK tech sector employs just under three million people across the country — almost a tenth of the UK’s total workforce, and a 40% rise from 2017.

If you are looking to pivot into tech, or already work in the sector but are thinking about switching jobs, here are three tech companies you should definitely consider working for.

SAP

SAP — which, in data processing, stands for Systems, Applications and Products — is an international software company, and one of the world’s leaders in enterprise resource planning. Launched in Germany in 1972, SAP’s combination of machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technology plays a part in 77% of the world’s business transactions. The corporation itself has over 200 million subscribers, and almost half a million direct customers across 180 countries.

As well as being hugely successful, SAP has ranked among the top ten places to work in the UK by Glassdoor, and the company has been praised for its working environment, work-life balance and employment benefits. SAP currently employs around 100,000 individuals in offices across more than 140 countries —including the UK — in a huge variety of roles, from project management and data security, to consultant and software development positions.

Cisco Systems

Established in 1984, Cisco Systems is an American corporation which specialises in IT, networking and cybersecurity solutions. The company made over £44 billion in 2019, making it one of the world’s largest vendors of server systems, based on revenue. Its most profitable product segment is switching, which accounts for around a third of the company’s takings. This is a digital network communications method that groups transmitted data into blocks called packets, which can be shared simultaneously. Cisco has around 4000 partners in the UK, with 10,000 developers across the country using the corporation’s DevNet developer program.

The company employs around 76,000 people worldwide, including thousands in the UK, and as with SAP, Cisco Systems offers a diverse range of job opportunities, from software engineer and database administrator positions, to security architect and sales consultant roles. And according to data released by Indeed, Cisco was ranked as the second-best tech company to work for in the UK, behind Apple. It placed so highly as a result of paying its staff well, providing a good work-life balance, and offering job security and advancement opportunities.

Salesforce

Salesforce is an American cloud-based software company, providing customer relationship management solutions. The corporation specialises in mobile, Internet of Things, social, and artificial intelligence technologies, all of which enable businesses to harness cloud solutions to better connect with customers and partners. Around 150,000 organisations use Salesforce technology, from small businesses to the likes of Adidas, Amazon and T-Mobile. The company reported record financial results for the third quarter of 2019, raking in £3.78 billion, an increase of 33% year-on-year.

The organisation has around 35,000 employees worldwide, and aims to create 329,000 direct and indirect jobs in the UK by 2022. There are opportunities at Salesforce in a variety of fields, for those working as technical architects, business analysts and marketing consultants. Salesforce was actually ranked as the UK’s best workplace in tech for 2019 by Great Place to Work, scoring highly for its working culture, pay and employee perks.