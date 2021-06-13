Having the best online stock trading apps is essential in making investing simple and less complicated by allowing you to trade on the go.

Apps have altered how consumers connect with financial markets and stock exchanges throughout the world, making this feasible. Today’s top stock trading apps can assist you in tracking market trends, making investment choices, and learning about the financial world.

We have compared features and fees of the best UK investment apps to help you pick the one that best fits your investment needs.

eToro

The eToro Mobile app defines everything an investment app should look like. It is designed for both total novices and experienced users as it is simple to use and has a wide range of features.

Pushing colourful buttons and sliding to your favourite menu is all it takes to navigate the app. Aside from logging in, eToro’s search tool works well and can help you locate all the stocks and goods you want – it’s the only typing you’ll have to do on the website.

Many applications are simple to use and offer search menus, but eToro stands out because it allows you to imitate trades. By pressing a button on the platform, you may follow skilled traders and mimic all of their deals. This is an excellent introduction to investing for novices who lack the courage to make risky decisions on their own.

Pepperstone

Pepperstone is a good place to start if you’re a new trader and want to learn the basics. The Aussie trading broker availed the well-known MetaTrader 4 mobile platform – regarded as the mother of all trading applications, and it’s still one of the most popular.

Unfortunately, the famous MT4 is a little out of date and lacks fancy features such as copy-trading. However, it is likely the most user-friendly and straightforward app available in the UK broker market.

The program is offered in 22 languages and has a powerful search tool as well as a variety of warning options. You may set up alerts to notify you when a product you’re interested in reaches the price you want. That means you won’t have to check your phone all day to keep track of your assets.

If the industry-standard MT4’s restricted capability doesn’t suit your needs, don’t fret – there are two more current solutions to consider. The first option is MetaTrader 5, which is identical to its predecessor but speedier and has more features overall.

Interactive Brokers

If you’re interested in what’s happening on the other side of the Atlantic, you’ll need a broker that can provide you with direct access to US financial assets. Many firms in the United Kingdom are unable to do so, which is why you may want the services of an international broker.

Interactive Brokers is an example of such a service; it is one of the world’s leading stock brokers, and it provides overseas consumers with low-cost access to the US market. A decent broker should, of course, have a superb app, and IBKR does not disappoint in this aspect.

IBKR was created with expert traders in mind, but the company has taken measures to make its platform more accessible to new and rookie investors. The mobile app includes a lot of features, including a lot of charting choices, notifications, and order kinds.

When it comes to research, the app excels. When you select a stock, the platform will provide basic data, associated news, analyst reports, and almost all other important information. This implies that studying a product is as easy as picking one and reading about it.

Plus 500

CFDs are one of the simplest methods to gain access to and actively trade on the worldwide market from the United Kingdom. These derivatives allow you to earn if you can predict how the market will flow, and Plus500 is perhaps the greatest site to trade CFDs.

Plus500 is a user-friendly program with a logical workflow and a plethora of features geared for active traders. You may use the platform’s search feature to locate what you’re looking for, and you may customize your experience with a variety of market, limit, stop, and trailing stop orders.

Users may set up email, SMS, and notification alerts, as well as notifications that appear on your phone screen, to remain on top of shifting markets without having to keep track of everything manually. Traders may also utilize the “Trader Sentiment” feature to see what other traders are doing.

IG

IG offers a sleek, user-friendly interface with a myriad of features and functionalities. It is arguably one of the established companies in the UK investing world. IG’s investing menu covers almost everything, from options, spread betting, to CFDs and stock trading.

All of these assets may be handled using seven distinct order types, and alerts can be set up to tell you when anything noteworthy happens. You may also set up notifications for relevant news to stay in touch with what is happening.

Customers and critics alike consistently appreciate IG’s platform for its ease of use. Everything is conducted by swiping and pushing huge coloured buttons, which is a highly logical approach that takes very little getting used to. Only when using the search box and logging in do you have to type – the rest comes easy.