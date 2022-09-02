The summer transfer window has now closed, and yet again another record for the highest spending Premier League window has been broken.

But transfers don’t always go to plan, and head-to-head virtual trading platform, SportsBroker, has surveyed the nation to see who they believe is the ‘Worst Value For Money Premier League Signing of all Time’.

Paul Pogba’s transfer from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016 for a whopping £90M came with a lot of pressure, added to by the fact that United had let Pogba leave on a free transfer just four years earlier. It’s fair to say that Pogba never fulfilled his potential, and this summer finally accepted defeat on his career at Old Trafford, with a move back to Juventus.

The Frenchman’s big money move to United has been voted the worst value for money signing in the Premier League era, with 27% of the vote.

In second place was Andy Carroll’s ill-fated £35M deadline day move to Liverpool in 2011 (15%). Carroll was bought to replace Fernando Torres, who moved from Anfield to rivals Chelsea on what will go down as one of the most iconic deadline days in Premier League history. Torres’ transfer also makes the list with 9.1% (4th place).

Jack Grealish’s 2021 £100M move to Manchester City has been viewed as a failure by fans, who voted the Englishman as the third worst value for money signing in Premier League history, despite having only one full season at the club.

The top ten worst value for money Premier League signings of all time, as voted for by the fans:

Paul Pogba – Juventus to Man Utd (£90m) Andy Carroll – Newcastle to Liverpool (£35m) Jack Grealish – Aston Villa to Man City (£100m) Fernando Torres – Liverpool to Chelsea (£50m) Danny Drinkwater – Leicester to Chelsea (£35m) Nicolas Pepe – Lille to Arsenal (£72m) Angel Di Maria – Real Madrid to Man Utd (£60m) Mario Balotelli – AC Milan to Liverpool (£18m) Tanguy Ndombele – Lyon to Spurs (£54m) Davy Klassen – Ajax to Everton (£25m)