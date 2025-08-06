Dynamic exterior upgrade headlines refreshed Honda Civic e:HEV

Iconic nameplate reveals new styling refresh and updated colour palette

Sharper exterior complemented by select interior changes across all grades

Alongside continued hybrid performance and fuel economy from the Honda e:HEV powertrain

Honda has given its popular Civic e:HEV a refresh, introducing updated interior styling and exterior design changes, alongside unchanged hybrid performance.

The result is a clear evolution of Honda’s iconic hybrid hatchback – refined in response to customer feedback, while retaining the versatility, efficiency and dynamic performance that drivers expect.

Sharper, more distinctive design

Every Civic grade now features a redesigned, more assertive front upper and lower grille, highlighted in black gloss and finished with a new grille and headlight garnish for a sharper, sportier look.

The sculpted front bumper incorporates bolder character lines and a new body colour lower bumper spoiler, giving the model a more premium, athletic stance. New 18-inch two-tone, diamond cut alloy wheels in grey for Advance grade and black in Sport grade models add a further dynamic edge to the Civic’s striking exterior, alongside the high black gloss finish of the door garnish.

In addition, all grades will no longer have front fog lights to further streamline the design, made possible by improved LED headlight technology to ensure optimal visibility is maintained.

To complement these upgrades, a new exterior paint option is now available in Seabed Blue, replacing Premium Crystal Blue, which further highlights the Civic’s sleek, aerodynamic profile.

This is in addition to the colour options previously available – Platinum White Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, Sonic Gray Pearl and Premium Crystal Red Metallic. Plus, new optional accessory accent colours in Berlina Black, Nordic Silver and Patina Bronze.

Refined, more advanced interior ambience

Inside, all grades will feature a new black interior roof and pillars to create a more premium feel. Complemented by matte chrome detailing around the air vents to add a subtle touch of sophistication.

In addition, the Advance model will now include interior illumination and footwell lights, while the Sport grade features a new heated steering wheel for improved driver comfort during colder drives. It also receives a 10.2-inch Digital Driver Display to offer clearer graphics and improved visibility, ensuring key information is easier to read.

Finally, all Elegance vehicles will now offer wireless charging within the centre console, ensuring ease of access for both driver and passenger.

Dynamic performance, as standard

The latest Honda Civic continues to deliver an outstanding balance of practicality and driving fun with its responsive hybrid powertrain. The current two-motor e:HEV hybrid system will remain unchanged, providing refined performance and fuel economy.

Advanced safety features

Every Civic e:HEV is equipped with an advanced suite of Honda SENSING active safety technologies – one of the most comprehensive safety systems in its class.

This includes the Forward Collision Warning System, designed to detect the presence of vehicles in front, issuing audible, visual and tactile alerts for the driver when approaching with too much speed.

A wide-angle, high-definition camera continues to deliver improved awareness of road lines, verges, motorcycles, and cyclists. Along with a high-speed processing chip that ensures the detection, performance, and control of the system, meaning it can identify objects accurately, including pedestrians in both light and dark environments.

Elegance models will now include an auto dim feature on the rear-view mirror, which previously came as standard in the Sport and Advance grades – providing clearer vision for improved safety and confidence when driving.

“The Civic, in its 11th generation is an integral part of Honda’s heritage, and the latest iteration further builds on its award winning and excellent reputation.

It delivers the dynamic performance, adaptability and style that Honda customers have come to expect,” says Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile at Honda UK. “With performance that excites, along with an updated interior styling and exterior design, the all-new Civic with its advanced hybrid powertrain is the perfect mix of efficiency and driving pleasure.”

Order banks in the UK open today, Friday 1st August, for the updated Honda Civic e:HEV. The price for the updated Honda Civic starts from £33,795 OTR.

Pricing for the updated Civic range is as follows:

Civic Elegance – From £33,795 OTR

Civic Sport – From £35,395 OTR

Civic Advance – From £38,695 OTR

Further pricing, finance and specification details for the Civic are available here:

https://www.honda.co.uk/cars/new/civic-hybrid/overview.html