The ultimate guide to hosting your very own Bingo party

Bingo is one of the most popular games of chance. With origins dating back to the 1500s, the game has truly stood the test of time. Nowadays, you can play at your local Bingo hall or favourite online casino site, where numbers are called in real-time and streamed to your device.

With so many different ways to play the classic game, it’s no wonder hosting your very own Bingo party sounds like such a great idea!

With this in mind, join us as we show you everything you need to create the best Bingo party – or how to incorporate it into an existing event…

Pick a date, choose a theme, create a guestlist

First of all, you’ll want to consider the usual elements of party planning. When is your party going to be? Where are you going to host it? Who do you want to invite?

You could host your Bingo party in your garden (weather permitting), or in your living room. Or, you could hire out a venue for the event, depending on the size of your guestlist.

A theme is another important part of your party, as you’ll want to incorporate this into your game of Bingo. Think about what your party is for. Is it a birthday? Then why not create a themed Bingo game based on facts about whoever’s birthday it is?

Send out invites

Don’t forget to invite your guests to your Bingo party! The great part is, there’s no limit on the number of people that can participate, so you can entertain all your friends with your themed game of chance.

Creating Bingo

When you have a rough idea of the amount of people who will be attending your party, you can go ahead and create your game! You could make your own Bingo cards online, or even print off existing ones.

Why not find a generator and type in the numbers or words that reflect your theme? Or, you could create the grids by hand.

You can buy Bingo balls online, or you could purchase some plain ping pong balls and write the corresponding numbers or words on them.

If you’re on a budget, even folded pieces of paper would work! This way, you or your caller can pull them out of a hat, bag or cage at random.

Remember pens or daubers and you’re well on your way to hosting the best Bingo party…

Prizes

To take your game to the next level, you could provide prizes for the line and house winners. They don’t have to be anything big or fancy, but the prize element will make everyone playing that extra bit more competitive.

Refreshments

Remember to provide refreshments for your party. If you’ve chosen a theme, you could serve themed snacks – like a Yule log if it’s Christmas themed!

Music

Finally, don’t forget to plan a playlist! Setting the atmosphere with music that compliments your theme will make sure your Bingo party is the best it can be.

Will you be hosting a Bingo party anytime soon?

