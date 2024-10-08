‘The Voice’ Musical Director Alex Uhlmann Releases Debut Solo Album ‘HOME’

As musical director for The Voice Italy, Alex Uhlmann has watched from the wings as artists take to the spotlight. Now, he takes centre stage with his debut solo album HOME, releasing across all platforms 20/09/24.

HOME’s lead single, Fading Away, precedes the release of the album with a moving video set for release 6/14/24. Directed by Nico Malaspina, the video follows a young dancer seeking to reclaim the spark that had brought her joy in her earlier performances. Alex’s haunting vocals play with power over stunning imagery of the dancer, silhouetted as she performs ballet. Mixing the power of contemporary hip-hop beats, and classical-inspired strings,

Fading Away merges time periods in this downtempo single. The Video tells the tragic story of Ukrainian ballet dancer Irina Hordiienko, who was invited in February 2022 by the Ukrainian Academy of Ballet in Milan to attend a two-week stage. While in Italy however, the war in Ukraine started and Irina and her mother have not been able to come home to reunite with their family.

Shortly after the stage the two women, not knowing where to go or what to do, by coincidence met video director Nico Malaspina’s wife who, captured by their story decided to take them in and share her home with them ever since: This tragic story of war and separation, but also of hope, humanity and hospitality has moved Alex Uhlmann and Nico Malaspina to the point of wanting it to be told.

Although this is Uhlmann’s debut solo outing, the artist has a long and rich history with music. “I feel 100% European” says Alex, who has gold and platinum records in Italy, music awards in the UK, and even DJs for AC Milan on occasion. A self-proclaimed lover of Brit-Pop, Uhlmann cut his teeth playing in any venue he could across London, whilst performing in Planet Funk. They would go on to perform at the Formula 1 Grand Prix, at Rome’s Olympic Stadium, and headline a tour through Russia.

To date, Uhlmann has also been featured as an editor’s choice mention in Rolling Stone Magazine and has secured placements across the playlists of MTV Germany and MTV Italia. His follow up releases would see him support One Republic live and reach the official Dance Charts across Germany (Top 25), Austria (Top 30), and Switzerland (Top 100).

With HOME, Alex brings together the club classic vibe that has packed out dancefloors the world over, with introspective themes, for something a bit deeper than the normal dance experience.

HOME will be available across all platforms 20/09/24.

