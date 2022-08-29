During gamescom today, publisher Level Infinite and developer Hotta Studio revealed the first look at Vera, the global expansion new area coming to the smash hit open-world MMORPG Tower of Fantasy. Vera will be a free expansion to Tower of Fantasy, coming to the game later this fall.

Vera video trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjwstiC7Pxs

At the same time, Level Infinite revealed that Tower of Fantasy now has more than 10 million installs, debuting in the top spot of the App Store Free games list in 36 countries and regions and in the global top 10 in 122 additional countries and regions. Tower of Fantasy is free to play and is available at the official site, as well as on the App Store and Google Play, coming later to Steam and the Epic Game Store.

Vera is the name of the new cyberpunk-themed area that will unlock within the game, bringing with it new environments, mounts, monsters, weapons and much more. The Desert Gobby makes up the main area of the expansion, an irradiated wilderness with the cyberpunk hub of Mirroria found in the heart of the desert. Tower of Fantasy players will be excited to find new instances, raids and legendary bosses that they can take on with their friends and “crews” that bring new missions, events and progression rewards.

The Vera area was under the jurisdiction of The Seventh District of Helgaard before the Cataclysm, and lost contact with the main Plane after the Cataclysm. The environment is dominated by the desert Gobby, and the overall climate is hot and dry. Due to the failure of its local “Vera Phantom Tower” (an original energy repeater) after the Cataclysm, its space-time dimension cannot be calibrated on the main Plane, nor can it obtain a stable supply of original energy. The intensity of the original energy radiation in the area is gradually decreasing, except for some heavily polluted areas. Although most of the surface environment can be used for human activities, the majority of people in Vera live in the “Mirroria”.

Set hundreds of years in the future after humanity has escaped the collapsing environment of earth and fled to the distant planet of Aida, the cross-platform, shared open-world MMORPG action of Tower of Fantasy invites gamers around the world to join in on the thrilling action. Developed by Hotta Studio and published by Level Infinite, the game features an immersive open world, co-operative group and solo adventures, freeform character development, unique simulacrums, and epic combat that allows players to switch weapons and gameplay styles on the fly to unlock their own personal fighting style.

This fall will see new in-game rewards events coming to the game. From now to August 30th, players are able to gain 68 free draws and 1 SSR selector, for more details, please check out the site: https://www.toweroffantasy- global.com/events/glcarnival/

