With Christmas round the corner, it’s time to start planning this year’s festive treats. Darlington has a whole host of offerings for everyone – visitors and locals alike. If you’ve just bought a new homes in Darlington you’ll even find plenty of opportunities to purchase decorations to give your house a festive feel.

Adult Wreath Making, 13 November, 2022

Start your preparations early and create a Christmas rag wreath. The session requires no experience and will run from 1pm to 3pm in the Head of Steam Railway Museum. All resources and also refreshments will be provided at this crafting session and costs £15 per person.

Christmas Lights Switch On, 20 November 2022

Join the community for the annual Christmas lights switch on in Market Square. See Darlington centre lit up and feel the festivities begin!

Raby Christmas Trees, 26 November – 24 December 2022

For some outdoor festive exploration, head to Raby Castle, Deer Park & the Plotter’s Forest in Staindrop, Darlington. Amidst this beautiful winter wonderland, families are invited to follow a ‘12 Days of Christmas’ trail around the park. Visitors will look for clues from swans to leaping lords to navigate the area and take in the views of the countryside and medieval castle. Open all week, 10am to 4pm, the trail is included in the price of the Deer Park ticket.

Meet Santa at the Station, 3 December 2022

For an afternoon of magic and entertainment go to the Head of Steam Railway Museum, 10am to 4pm, to meet Santa and receive a present! There will be a range of fun activities from face painting to mini train rides and arts and crafts for all the family. Visitors will be well fed with a range of cakes, sandwiches and biscuits whilst singing along to the live music. Tickets are free for members, £4 for adults who are not members, £8 for children.

Christmas Carol Concert, 3 December 2022

Immerse yourself in an evening of classical music at St Cuthbert’s Parish Church, Market Place at 7.30pm. Attendees will be treated to Britten: Ceremony of Carols along with other carols and Christmas music. Tickets are priced £5 – £15 and are available on ticket source.

Santa Run! 4 December 2022

Be fit and festive on this fun run at West Park Academy at 11am. All members of the family, including dogs, are encouraged to join in and medals and refreshments will be rewarded at the finish line. To ensure everyone is in the mood, participating adult runners will receive a Santa suit to wear and a hat for children. Under 5s are free.

Christmas Market, 13 December 2022

Get inspired and organised at this Christmas Market hosted by Darlington College from 11am to 2.30pm. There will be a variety of local stall holders exhibiting a range of locally produced goods. A great opportunity to buy presents, support local makers and get into a festive mood.

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan, 9 December – 31 December 2022

Hosted by the Darlington Hippodrome, this promises a treasure trove of special effects, laughs, music and magic! A show for all the family, adults and children alike to come together and get into the Christmas spirit. Ticket prices vary from £17.50 to £37.50 with a host of discounts for groups, schools and concessions.