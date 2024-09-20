Thinking about a last minute September Staycation round the North East England

September is a fantastic time to plan a last-minute staycation in the North East of England. As the summer crowds start to dwindle and the temperatures begin to cool down, it is the perfect opportunity to explore everything this beautiful region has to offer. From stunning coastline to picturesque countryside, there is something for everyone to enjoy on a North East staycation.

One of the top destinations to visit in the North East is the historic city of Newcastle. Known for its vibrant nightlife, rich history, and stunning architecture, Newcastle is a must-visit for anyone exploring the region. Take a leisurely stroll along the Quayside, visit the iconic Angel of the North, or immerse yourself in culture at the various museums and galleries dotted around the city. With plenty of shopping and dining options, Newcastle is the perfect place to base yourself for a North East staycation.

If you prefer a more coastal vibe, why not head to the beautiful town of Whitby? Famous for its stunning abbey ruins, quaint cobbled streets, and delicious fish and chips, Whitby is a charming seaside town that is sure to capture your heart. Spend your days exploring the charming shops and cafes, taking a leisurely walk along the beach, or climbing the 199 steps to the abbey for breathtaking views of the coastline. With plenty of accommodation options available, Whitby is a great choice for a relaxing staycation.