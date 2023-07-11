Thinking of something different for tea, what about a Parmo in Teesside.

Teesside is known for many things, but one of its most famous culinary delights is undoubtedly the parmo. This delicious dish consists of breaded and deep-fried chicken or pork, topped with béchamel sauce and melted cheese. Originating from Middlesbrough, the parmo has gained a cult following and is a must-try for any food lover. If you’re in Teesside and craving a parmo, here are the top restaurants you need to visit.

The Oven

Located in Stockton-on-Tees, The Oven is a hidden gem when it comes to parmos. This family-run restaurant has been serving up delicious food for over 30 years. Their parmo is undoubtedly one of the best you’ll find in Teesside. The chicken parmo is tender and juicy, coated in a crispy breadcrumb coating. The béchamel sauce is rich and creamy, and the generous amount of cheese on top is perfectly melted. The Oven offers a variety of parmo toppings, including pepperoni, mushrooms, and even garlic butter. Don’t miss out on their legendary parmo pizza, which combines the best of both worlds.

Uno Momento

Located in Middlesbrough, Uno Momento is a popular Italian restaurant that has become known for its fantastic parmos. Their menu features a range of parmo options, including chicken, pork, and even vegetarian versions. The parmo at Uno Momento is cooked to perfection with a golden crispy coating and a generous helping of melted cheese. The béchamel sauce is smooth and creamy, complementing the flavors of the chicken or pork. Uno Momento also offers a variety of toppings and sides to accompany your parmo, such as garlic mushrooms and onion rings.

Fellini’s

Situated in Redcar, Fellini’s is a charming restaurant that offers a delightful twist on the traditional parmo. Their menu includes a range of parmo options, but their standout dish is the seafood parmo. This unique creation features breaded and deep-fried calamari, prawns, and haddock fillet, topped with béchamel sauce and melted cheese. The combination of flavors and textures in this dish is simply incredible. Fellini’s also offers a vegetarian parmo made with breaded and fried halloumi, making it a great option for non-meat eaters.

No trip to Teesside is complete without indulging in a parmo, and these top restaurants guarantee a truly delicious experience. Whether you’re a fan of the classic chicken parmo or fancy trying something a little different, Teesside’s restaurants have got you covered. So, take a break from exploring the stunning landscapes and vibrant culture of the region and savor the mouthwatering delights of a parmo.

