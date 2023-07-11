Thinking of something different for tea, what about Indian in Newcastle.

Indian cuisine is loved by people all over the world. Known for its rich flavors and aromatic spices, Indian food has gained immense popularity in recent years. If you are a fan of Indian food or someone who wants to explore the delightful Indian culinary scene, you must try these top Indian restaurants that offer an authentic and exceptional dining experience. From traditional dishes to modern fusions, these restaurants are sure to satisfy your taste buds.

1. The Curry House: Located in the heart of Mumbai, The Curry House is a renowned Indian restaurant known for its exquisite flavors and warm hospitality. The restaurant offers a wide range of dishes from different regions of India, including North Indian, South Indian, and Mughlai cuisine. The menu includes classic dishes like Butter Chicken, Biryani, and Masala Dosa, as well as innovative creations like Tandoori Pizza and Paneer Tikka Quesadilla. With its cozy ambiance and delectable food, The Curry House is a must-visit for all Indian food enthusiasts.

2. Spice Junction: Situated in the bustling city of Delhi, Spice Junction is a popular Indian restaurant known for its authentic flavors and vibrant atmosphere. The restaurant offers a range of dishes from various regions of India, with a focus on street food and regional specialties. Whether you are craving a plate of hot and crispy Samosas or a bowl of flavorful Chole Bhature, Spice Junction has got you covered. The menu also includes a variety of vegetarian and vegan options, making it a great choice for all food lovers.

3. Rasika: Located in the vibrant city of Jaipur, Rasika is a fine dining Indian restaurant that offers a luxurious and unforgettable dining experience. The restaurant specializes in Rajasthani cuisine, known for its rich flavors and royal heritage. From the famous Dal Baati Churma to the delicious Laal Maas, Rasika showcases the best of Rajasthani culinary traditions. The restaurant also has an extensive wine list, allowing guests to pair their meal with the perfect selection. With its elegant décor and impeccable service, Rasika is the ideal place to indulge in the royal flavors of Rajasthan.

4. Dakshin: Situated in the southern city of Chennai, Dakshin is a renowned Indian restaurant known for its authentic South Indian cuisine. The restaurant offers a range of dishes from the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The menu includes popular South Indian delicacies like Dosa, Idli, and Uttapam, as well as lesser-known dishes like Chettinad Chicken and Avial. With its traditional décor and attentive staff, Dakshin provides a truly immersive dining experience that will transport you to the heart of South India.

5. Bukhara: Located in the historical city of Delhi, Bukhara is an iconic Indian restaurant known for its rustic charm and legendary food. The restaurant specializes in North Indian cuisine, particularly the flavors of the Northwestern frontier. The menu at Bukhara features a selection of succulent kebabs, hearty curries, and traditional bread baked in a clay oven. The restaurant follows the ancient art of cooking in a tandoor, resulting in dishes that are smoky, tender, and full of flavor. With its rustic décor and open kitchen, Bukhara offers a unique and authentic dining experience.

Indian cuisine is a treasure trove of flavors and textures, and these top Indian restaurants are a testament to the culinary excellence of the country. Whether you are a seasoned Indian food lover or someone who wants to explore the vibrant culinary scene, these restaurants are a must-visit. So, next time you are in the vicinity of any of these restaurants, make sure to indulge in the flavors of India and create some unforgettable food memories.

Please follow and like us: