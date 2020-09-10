Thirteen has pledged its support for Gas Safety Week (14 -20 September) and is reminding its customers about the importance of the housing company’s expert engineers carrying out gas safety checks every year.

The annual Gas Safety Week, which is coordinated by Gas Safe Register, sees organisations from across the UK working together to raise awareness of the dangers of poorly maintained gas appliances, which can cause gas leaks, fires, explosions and carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

The Gas Safe Register reports that one in nine homes it has inspected in the North East has unsafe gas appliances.

Throughout the week, a whole range of gas safety matters will be addressed, from tackling illegal gas work to reminding people to avoid DIY when it comes to gas appliances and instead leave it to the experts – registered gas engineers who are legally qualified to make sure appliances are working safely and efficiently.

It is a legal requirement for every one of Thirteen’s homes to have an up to date check. The checks are carried out free of charge and appointment letters are automatically sent to customers every year.

Steven Brown, gas services manager at Thirteen, said: “Ensuring that appliances such as gas fires and boilers are serviced, working correctly and are safe, is essential.

“Our gas engineers play a really important part in keeping our customers safe. We know that some customers may be worried about letting an engineer into their home, but we want to reassure them that all of our engineers are taking the necessary steps to keep customers and colleagues safe at all times.

“Gas safety checks don’t take long to carry out, but if customers miss their appointment, faulty appliances won’t be identified and could be dangerous, so we’re asking that our customers always help us by ensuring our engineers can get the access they need.

“Throughout the week, we’ll be running a digital campaign on social media to raise awareness of gas safety, and there will be a chance of winning some great prizes by entering our competition.”

Any customer who hasn’t had their annual gas safe check carried out and has an outstanding appointment, should contact Thirteen at customerservices@thirteengroup.co.uk or 0300 111 1000.