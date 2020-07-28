What does VPN stand for? How can a VPN service help you today? The truth is that VPN protection has become a highly influential topic in recent years. And for this reason, people in the community do not stop trusting all the functions they present when they use their electronic devices.

Since the VPNs themselves allow the installation of a completely safe local area network for their users. Although this is an obvious fact, when you, as a consumer and lover of technology, understand that your initials mean “virtual private network”.

That with entirely protective intentions, VPNs have among their occupations, allowing them to send and receive certain data and considering that they are executed by computers, on shared networks, to be understood as a private network.

What, in other words may involve, using an open network as a bridge to connect to a personal network? So that you always have absolute security when connecting from your private Network.

Since vulnerability is often a present situation if you decide to connect to a public Wifi without security. Where anyone can easily access everything, you read and search on your electronic device.

Some of the most outstanding characteristics of VPN connection can be:

Its reliability and privacy. Because they have the necessary ciphers so that you feel calm when you send data to other people and you want nobody else to be able to see it.

A professional access control, to establish a better VPN security, making that only selected participants can reach some information.

And the quality of its services, guaranteeing the good fulfillment of its performance, without allowing diminishing it.

The most famous and recommended VPN types for you.

The correct classification of the best vpn is one of the most important information that you should know, and some of them are:

VPN over LAN.

It is possibly the least recognized, but one of the best implementations that can be done in a company. In contrast to using a stable internet connection, it uses nothing more than a local area network, deriving its name from there.

This is essentially a variation of the remote access VPN that will be explained later. But its main dimension to the people who use them is the isolation of areas and services from the internal Network.

Remote access VPN.

For being the most famous in recent years, it can be named as one of the best vpn services. Its use is easily explained to the connection of different users, from remote sites to the company.

That is, the connection is made from commercial offices, homes, planes, or hotels. But always making the correct use of the Internet, and not like VPN over LAN.

Point-to-point VPN.

This is the last type of VPN that stands out for its importance, and its use has to do exclusively with remote offices at the same time, saving a lot of money compared to traditional links.

Its implementation has to do with broadband connections, and this is why all servers access them, thanks to their local internet providers. It is also important to note that this VPN server is always linked to the Internet, without interruptions.