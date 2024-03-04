  • Mon. Mar 4th, 2024

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Fashion & Beauty Life Retail

This new pheromone perfume is designed to give aphrodisiac effects

Byadmin

Mar 4, 2024 #Liquid London

Liquid London’s viral #pheromonefragrances, a hashtag with 384.1m views, has been dubbed TikTok’s answer to being totally irresistible. Made to alter perceptions, these brand-new fragrances have been scientifically created to help you stand out from the crowd, attract attention, and make a lasting impression. 

So, does pheromone perfume work?

Pheromones are naturally occurring chemical compounds that we emit and can have subtle effects on human behaviour and attraction. Pheromone fragrances blend with your natural pheromones to boost your innate sex appeal and give you an irresistibly unique scent that nobody else can replicate.

Liquid London has launched three new pheromone fragrances – for him, for her, for everyone. The fragrances are made up of vegan and cruelty-free ingredient blends such as pepper, bergamot, rose, mint and sandalwood for Him; mango, bergamot, jasmine, olibanum, vanilla and sandalwood for Her and a fresh, light scent with notes such as juniper, lemon and vanilla for Everyone. However, the most unique and important ingredient of them all is YOU. 

Your natural pheromones mix with these scents to create a fragrance that is completely unique to you. This distinctive fragrance is the secret weapon that subconsciously draws people to you and ensures you never go unnoticed. 

The perfumes are available in 50ml bottles and retail for £49, with sample sizes coming soon. Free shipping is available to the UK, USA, and Europe on all orders over £40. 

Discover more about Liquid London here. 

By admin

Related Post

Health Kids Life
March 2024 – Marie Curie Great Daffodil Appeal 2024
Mar 4, 2024 admin
Fashion & Beauty Life Retail
GreatBeanBags: the biggest and best range of bean bags in Britain
Mar 4, 2024 admin
Charity Health Life Teesside
Trishaw tours of Middlesbrough for elderly residents
Mar 4, 2024 sam@schofieldcomms.com

You missed

Health Kids Life
Business
Business Digital Technology
Business Energy Enviromental Environment