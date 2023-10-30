Thousands visit The Glasshouse International Centre for Music as the charity celebrates new name and a new year of great live music for all

The Glasshouse International Centre for Music (formerly Sage Gateshead) flung open its doors over the weekend in its first Open Weekend to celebrate the charity’s new name and a new year of great live music for all.

Thousands visited the building across Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September when over 100 musicians from countries around Europe and across the North East performed with a wide range of genres and for all ages.

Music-lovers enjoyed amazing free performances, tiny tots and their families took part in free workshops, and over 300 people explored the well-known building through guided tours. Some lucky local composers even got to hear their work played by Royal Northern Sinfonia.

Whilst the region’s biggest cultural charity has changed its name and look, its commitment to great live music for everyone remains at its heart. Find out more at www.theglasshouseicm.org