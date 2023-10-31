Where to go to on Bonfire Night in Newcastle?

Where to go on Bonfire Night in Newcastle

As the nights get colder and darker, one thing that brightens up the autumn season is Bonfire Night, also known as Guy Fawkes Night. If you’re in Newcastle upon Tyne on the 5th of November, you’ll be spoiled for choice when it comes to bonfires and fireworks displays. Here are some of the best places to go to on Bonfire Night in Newcastle.

1. Saltwell Park Bonfire Night: Saltwell Park, located in Gateshead, just a stone’s throw away from Newcastle, hosts an annual bonfire night extravaganza that attracts thousands of visitors. Known for its stunning firework displays, this event offers fun for the whole family. In addition to the bonfire and fireworks, there are fairground rides, live music, tasty food stalls, and even a fire juggler to keep you entertained. Entry is usually free, but donations are welcomed to support the event. Be sure to arrive early to secure a good spot and avoid the crowds.

2. Newcastle Racecourse: For a spectacular view of the city’s fireworks, Newcastle Racecourse is an excellent choice. The venue hosts a fantastic Bonfire Night event with an impressive display of fireworks lighting up the sky. With plenty of space available, the racecourse offers a great vantage point to enjoy the festivities. There are also fairground rides, live entertainment, and food and drink stalls to keep you busy throughout the evening. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the gate, but it’s advisable to book early to avoid disappointment.

3. The Town Moor: If you prefer a more informal celebration, head over to Newcastle’s Town Moor. This vast open space becomes a hub of excitement on Bonfire Night, with locals gathering to set off their own fireworks and enjoy the warmth and sparkles from bonfires. While there isn’t an organized display, the atmosphere is vibrant, and you’ll be able to experience the charm of a traditional bonfire night celebration. Remember to take extra care with fireworks and follow the safety guidelines to ensure a fun and incident-free evening.

Remember, when attending bonfire night events, it’s essential to dress warmly for the chilly November weather. Wear multiple layers, hats, scarves, and gloves, as well as sturdy footwear. Keep an eye on the weather forecast and be prepared for rain or strong winds. Arrive early to secure a good spot, especially if you have young children or want a prime viewing location for the fireworks. Be considerate of others, particularly those with pets or sensory sensitivities, and ensure you dispose of any litter responsibly.

Overall, Newcastle offers a fantastic range of options for celebrating Bonfire Night. From large-scale events with spectacular fireworks displays to more intimate gatherings, there is something to suit everyone’s preferences. Whether you choose Saltwell Park, Newcastle Racecourse, or the Town Moor, you’ll be guaranteed a memorable evening filled with bonfires, fireworks, and the excitement of this traditional British celebration. Just remember to wrap up warm and embrace the magic of Bonfire Night in Newcastle!